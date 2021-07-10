Africa faces third wave of COVID-19 driven by Delta variantExBulletin

Africa just marked its worst pandemic week ever and its third wave of COVID-19 driven primarily by the delta variant. Vaccine shipments to the mainland are moving slowly.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

For the seventh week in a row, COVID-19 cases have risen across Africa at an explosive rate. NPR’s Nurith Aizenman reports what drives this wave.

NURITH AIZENMAN, BYLINE: Every week, the director of the World Health Organization for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti has provided an update on the impact of the coronavirus on the continent. These press conferences are often bleak, but this week it reached a whole new level.

(Audio word of archived recordings)

MATHIDISO MOETI: Africa has just marked its worst pandemic week ever. There were more than 251,000 cases.

AIZENMAN: This is an increase of 20% compared to last week, and is much higher than what was Africa’s record peak last January. Moreover, says Moeti, with this wave …

(Audio word of archived recordings)

MOETI: The worst is yet to come. There will still be a few weeks left to end this.

AIZENMAN: Sixteen African countries are seeing an increase in cases. That said, now the vast majority of Africa’s new cases are in one place – South Africa. Professor Tulio de Oliveira is a researcher at the University of KwaZulu-Natal there. He leads a team that has done genetic sorting to see which types of coronavirus are circulating. He says it is now clear that what drives South Africa’s growth is the delta variant that was first identified in India.

TULIO DE OLIVEIRA: There is a very, very, very rapid increase in delta prevalence, which now dominates about 80% of the last genomes in South Africa.

AIZENMAN: The variant seems to be much more transmissible than the previous ones. Oliveira says this means things can get worse in many other African countries very quickly. When it comes to the delta variant, he says …

DE OLIVEIRA: What we really worry about at the moment is that it should start dominating not just South Africa, but all African infections.

AIZENMAN: He says that while data collection in most of Africa is undoubtedly still limited, about 75% of the latest samples taken worldwide are the delta variant.

DE OLIVEIRA: Delta has entered all regions of the continent. We are talking about South Africa, East Africa, West Africa.

AIZENMAN: And Central Africa. Still, says Oliveira, the good news is that they suggest vaccines are effective against the delta variant. The problem – now less than 2% of Africans are fully vaccinated. Aurelia Nguyen is a senior official at the COVAX Facility, an international effort led by the World Health Organization to distribute vaccines more fairly among nations.

AURELIA NGUYEN: So we are not happy with this progress. So far a progress but not enough.

AIZENMAN: She notes that vaccine deliveries to Africa were halted this spring due to supply issues. And although COVAX and some countries have started sending extra doses, the pace is still very slow and she says this should worry people everywhere in the world.

NGUYEN: The longer this virus circulates, the more likely it is that the highly contagious variants we are seeing will continue and others will show up.

AIZENMAN: So the need to get more vaccines in Africa, she says, has never been more urgent.

Nurith Aizenman, NPR News.

Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.