In anticipation of the news, the families of the condo victims are tied together | National / International

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) At the Seaview Hotel in Surfside, a spacious and once impersonal hall has become a haven of a shared space of hope and grief where grieving families comfort each other as they grieve over the news of relatives trapped inside a condo building.

Twice a day, every day for more than two weeks, the relatives of 79 who were killed and 61 still missing have gathered in the spacious room, a new daily routine that strikes them from an impenetrable catastrophe.

Many members of this small community fabricated in tragedy have started arriving at meetings early and staying up late. They stay in small groups, talking. They hug each other, bring each other water and tissue. On days when information is scarce, rescue teams, including those from other countries, circulate around the room, providing more detailed news.

Officials announced Wednesday that they were shifting their mission from rescue to recovery, but there is no plan to stop private notifications for families, said Maggie Castro, a Miami-Dade firefighter and paramedic who keeps relatives updated and has made connections. its personal with them.

Undoubtedly, this is a great tragedy, but if I can find some kind of bright spot in all this, it is to be with these families, watching their emotions come and go and … watching them evolve through their stages and then also seeing them connect, Castro said.

Soriya Cohen’s husband, Brad Cohen, is still missing. Her brother-in-law Gary Cohen was found Thursday, and her two children are begging rescuers to look for a similar network line to find their father.

The community transcends so much love, she said, recalling how volunteers wrapped her in a blanket, brought her food and coffee in the first days after the collapse, and surrounded me with so much emotional support.

She still has the blanket, she said in a text on Friday.

Rachel Spiegel, whose mother, Judy, is still missing, said she, her father and her brother have also made connections with other families inside the room, but she stopped calling him comforting.

I don’t know if I would define it as convenience yet because we still don’t know where my mom is. Shes still missing.

While the pain could be heard in the background Wednesday night as officials announced they would move from rescue to recovery, greatly shattering the survivors’ hope, some families said they would not feel otherwise until they had the last word on their loved ones. .

Hard to digest, Spiegel said in a phone call. Many people said they felt the change. For us, we just want to find my mom and reunite with her. We were still hoping for the best. We would have this shift once we found it and joined it.

The Cohen family said not having any updates about Brad Cohen was agonizing.

I do not think salvation versus recovery terminology matters. Semantic semantics, said Soriya Cohen. They will find people in whatever condition they are in, however it is called.

Other families told rescuers they felt one last feeling as workers began searching for victims instead of survivors.

There has been a kind of shift that I think towards acceptance but also obviously with that comes a sadness, Castro said, adding that families are physically and emotionally exhausted. It’s very, very emotional rollers that have been, just trying to stay positive and keep the expectation, she said.

Family briefings are surrounded by high security, with various checkpoints to protect their privacy.

Organizations set up at a range of tables in the room offer everything from international phone calls and counseling to clothing and accommodation. Some snowbirds are offering their Surfside homes to displaced survivors, said Rabbi Yakov Saacks, a family friend who flew from New York to comfort Cohens. The owner of a 16-unit building opened it rent-free to Surfside survivors for July.

Large plates of fed food sit day and night, including glatt kosher meals, all donated by community members who want to relieve pain.

Meanwhile, Support Surfside has raised $ 2 million for victims with another $ 2 million promised, and GoFundMe has raised $ 1.7 million separately for various families.

The nearby latch has been transformed into a large structure of clothing and dry goods for families to pick up items while waiting.

Saacks described the dance hall as painfully quiet several times.

While the families were either sitting or standing together, they were, for the most part, just silently and painfully waiting for news, he said. While some families will welcome any news at that stage, others will only welcome good news.