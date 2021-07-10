International
Foreign intrigue: NH is primary to attract more foreign investment | tidings
Despite the protracted effects of a global pandemic and trade wars of the Trump administration, foreign markets and investment by foreign companies remain a vital part of the New Hampshires economy. In fact, the latest New Hampshire Globalization Report prepared by researchers at Plymouth State University (PSU) shows that New Hampshire is poised to attract more foreign investment.
The pandemic exposes high risks to the global supply chain and as companies seek to minimize those risks, they are investing in areas where the supply chain is more regionalized. New Hampshire is well positioned to be the gateway to the East Coast for foreign-owned companies, according to the 2020 report released in January by PSU Business Professors Roxana Wright, DBA and Chen Wu, Ph.D., built in 2018 and 2019 PSU Studies.
The report found that foreign direct investment (FDI) has declined nationally since 2016 and worsened in 2019 and 2020 when trade disputes and the pandemic triggered a drop in U.S. exports and imports. As a result, says Wright, New companies Hampshire made supply chain sustainability a top priority.
A quarter of the activities were focused on the supply chain. Clearly companies were trying to create a stronger supply chain, Wright said of states’ corporate activity in 2020.
Brian Ward, vice president of sales and marketing at Jewell Instruments in Manchester, a manufacturer of sensors and controls, meters and avionics and industrial test equipment, says trade wars had a greater effect on his supply chain than COVID-19. .
In fact Weve had to work with our suppliers in setting prices on how we made our contracts, as tariffs became a reality, he says. We were able to process all those issues as well as COVID, and now we have a really resilient supply chain.
New Hampshires near Canada, as well as the presence of manufacturing, high-tech, and foreign-owned firms in New Hampshire and neighboring New England states, should allow Granite State to benefit from regionalization, as more companies aim to increase the sustainability of their supply chains and limit the high cost of outages, the report notes.
Growing foreign investment
As U.S. trade fell in the first half of 2020, the good news is that it started the third quarter due to worldwide efforts to reopen economies. And New Hampshire followed suit. The report notes that after a sharp contraction in the second quarter of 2020, the Granite States economy grew in the third quarter at a rate ranked eighth nationwide.
We did not expect many activities in 2020 with so many businesses closed. We were a little surprised, pleasantly, that the foreign business activity was still strong, says Wright.
New Hampshire entered the pandemic with a strong investment portfolio and economic activity from foreign firms, with mergers and acquisitions, new institutions and business expansions increasing from 2016 to 2019, the report notes. In 2019, New Hampshire exported 9.8% more goods compared to 2018, reaching $ 5.8 billion in export value after four consecutive years of growth.
Wu says that although New Hampshire exports fell 7%, the value of the dollar for 2020 was still higher than 2018 and close to the record amount in 2019.
Even with the decline in overall business activity in 2020, foreign firms continued to invest in New Hampshire, particularly in the electronics, information technology and financial services sectors as well as some activities in the energy and life sciences sectors. That included 25 notable investment and expansion projects initiated by or involving foreign firms, including five acquisitions worth more than $ 100 million, according to the report. [Most] Foreign businesses in New Hampshire are in financial services, a sector that was less affected by the pandemic than other traditional sectors, Wu says.
Among the New Hampshire companies that grew during the pandemic due to foreign markets are Foxx Life Science and Jewell Instruments.
Foxx Life Sciences is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical products and bioprocess laboratories for research. It is headquartered in New Hampshire, with equipment in Salem and Londonderry, but sells to customers in 35 countries and has built partnerships in India and China, says Tom Taylor, president and CEO. We recently added a manufacturing distribution center in India to better supply all of our Asian customers, he says.
Jewell Instruments makes most of its production in New Hampshire, but has a facility in Barbados, West India, for the offshore production of its analog heritage products and digital panel gauges. In 2020, sales outside the US exceeded domestic sales.
Interesting how COVID affected our business. We have gone from 35% international to 55%. One more international business really helped us in this COVID period, says Ward. One of our growth areas is in the sharing of sensors and controls. That business actually went 60% international. It has been fantastic.
