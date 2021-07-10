Pfizer pushes for third goal while Delta spurs global explosions

and BioNTech said they would seek authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine to increase its effectiveness as the Delta variant led devastating outbreaks in Asia, including Thailand where fresh announcements were announced on Friday.

With the pandemic once again wreaking havoc, Japan stopped fans at most of the Olympic events and put Tokyo under a state of viral emergency during the Games just two weeks before the opening ceremony.

The highly contagious Delta variant, first discovered in India, is pervasive across the globe as countries compete to vaccinate their populations to avoid new outbreaks.



Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday that they expected a third dose to work well against the strain and that they would seek authorization in the United States, Europe and other regions in the coming weeks.

Initial data from a continuous trial showed that a third shot pushed antibody levels five to 10 times higher against the original strain of the coronavirus and the Beta variant, first discovered in South Africa, compared with two doses of money only, according to a statement.

The companies said they expected similar results for Delta – but added that they were also developing a vaccine specifically tailored to fight the deadly strain.

The news came as Thailand battled a new outbreak off its coast, forcing authorities to open new restrictions, including a curfew from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Bangkok and a ban on non-travel -Essential throughout the country, normally surpassed by tourists at this time of year.

“This will support disease control effectively. Thailand will be the winner,” said Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesman for the government coronavirus force.

Japan, meanwhile, has struggled to prepare for the upcoming Olympics, which will be held without spectators later this month.

Delta currently accounts for about 30 percent of cases and officials imposed a new state of emergency in the capital to fight the growing infections.

The Olympic flame arrived in the Japanese capital on Friday, at a tacit end of a nationwide relay that was supposed to spark excitement for the Games but that was removed from public roads or altered otherwise due to virus concerns.

Elsewhere in Asia, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City went into a two-week blockade, with residents now barred from gathering in groups larger than couples in public, and people allowed to leave home alone to buy food. medicines and in case of emergencies.

Police have also set up checkpoints at the city limits and only those with negative test results can enter.

In Indonesia, much-needed oxygen supplies and protective equipment arrived from neighboring Singapore.

Indonesia has become a global hotspot Covid-19, with a fierce explosion leaving hospitals struggling to cope – many are now rejecting new patients, leaving results to die at home as desperate relatives search for reservoirs oxygen to treat the sick.

With a population of 270 million, the country now has a registered load of over 2.4 million – but testing rates are low and experts believe the true figure is much higher.

In Europe, the Delta was also threatening to return to normal life in a desperate region to resume the busy summer tourism season.

The variant was expected to be the main type in France as soon as this weekend, even when vaccine rates are rising.

But only 21 percent of people aged 18 to 29 have been fully vaccinated, sparking fears of a dangerous resurgence.

Nightclubs in the country were allowed to reopen on Friday, but only at 75 capacity, with the encouragement of wearing masks.

For some, even comparative reopenings were a welcome move.

“It’s a relief to be able to open up, even though you don’t fully return to 100 percent right away,” said Martin Munier, manager of the Sacre club in central Paris, where he has teamed up with a neighboring pharmacy to offer customers testet Covid.

And in the UK, where Delta is raging particularly among the unvaccinated, the government was set to announce in the next two weeks the easing of restrictions on travelers.

Britain is expected to allow fully vaccinated foreigners and British immigrants into the country, in line with a easing of restrictions that some critics have said is too fast.

The virus is also returning to many countries once held as role models in fighting the pandemic.

Authorities in Australia’s largest city on Friday tightened a three-week blockade now as new Covid-19 infections hit a record and authorities warned a Delta outbreak was spiraling out of control.

“Do not leave your home unless you have a complete need,” Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told Sydney’s five million people.