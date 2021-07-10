International
‘This is not a heat wave issue’: Medical aid services say there is a systemic crisis in emergency care
More BC medical assistants are talking about what they say is a systemic crisis in the emergency service launched by last week’s deadly wave.
At least 719 people died in one week during the heat wave, three times what the BC Corruption Service says would be normal for that period. BC Emergency Health Services did not activate its emergency coordination center until the day the heat began to subside.
“Our entire pre-hospital system collapsed, and it collapsed with the warning that it would break,” said a Greater Vancouver paramedic, whom Global News is not identifying to protect his employment, said Friday in a interview.
BC paramilitary leader calls on BCEHS chief to resign over response to deadly heat wave
“Our government and our organization and our COO, despite all the front line aides saying to them hey we need support, we need senior staff, we have not listened, they kept saying they would reevaluate . “
British Colombians have reported hours of waiting for emergency services during the heat wave, and firefighters say desperate people were gathering in the fire halls asking for help.
The daughter blames a broken system on the father who dies during the heat wave
Management with BCEHS refused to remind the assisting doctors because they did not want to force anyone to work, the assisting physician claimed.
“All paramedics on the front line are demanding mandatory withdrawal. “We want you to assist the doctors on their holidays, in their spare time, to support every single ambulance we have, because we were drowning, telling the families I am sorry for your loss,” he said.
“The number of dead people we had to see that weekend was ridiculous. I heard about the crews (who saw) 15 people dead in one day, that is unacceptable. ”
But the assistant doctor says as the crisis made visible cracks in service – they have been there for more than a decade and have deepened.
The rise in heat-related deaths and calls in BC strains emergency services
‘This is not a matter of heat wave’
The paramedic told Global News that one of the main problems with which the first response has been answered for years is the requirement to stay in hospitals with the patients they are transporting until beds or nurses are available.
He said it often results in delays of 30 minutes to several hours, during which they are unavailable to receive urgent calls.
Global News Interview Leads to Petition to Dismiss Head of BC Aid Service
“We have eight paramedics at any given time being held at (Vancouver General Hospital), held at Burnaby General because the nurses are overloaded with the amount of patients coming in,” he said.
Elderly BC was forced to lie on the floor after nearly 3 hours of waiting for an ambulance, says boy
“The paramedics are all lined up in the ERS and in the back corridors and the calls keep coming, but we have no one to send, so they now have to attract paramedics from different communities to enter a community. new to start responding. “
Paramedics understand that hospitals are overcrowded but management has begun to rely on paramedics as a “hospital relief program”, he argued.
Questions about BC ambulance response time when woman waits for hours with broken bone
“So that old lady with a broken hip who sat on the ground for three hours? “We can not get there because we are stuck in the emergency room,” he said.
Another horror story of emergency services
When paramedics return to their ambulance, they are immediately faced with numerous urgent calls already on hold, he said. Teams need to be “hidden” by their supervisors and distributors to find time for a meal or a bath break in a 12-hour shift, he claimed.
Hospital bookings are just one element of a toxic mix, including the pandemic and opioid crisis that the attending physician said has left up to a quarter of the service with rest for stress or post-traumatic stress disorder.
‘You are farther from help than you can understand’
In a letter to Global News, another aide working in the Sea to Sky corridor said they are concerned that staff shortages in that area could prove fatal this month.
“I encourage everyone to live safely this summer, you are farther from help than you can understand,” the letter warns.
‘He died waiting for paramedics’: Pre-Christian family mourns father’s death from heat wave
For the month of July, the author claims that Squamish is short 33 ambulances, Whistler is short 14 and Pemberton is short 73 and has 140 unmanned shifts.
Part of the problem is that rural paramedics are only paid $ 2 an hour during on-call shifts when they are not on call.
“As it turns out, no one is willing to work for this,” they write.
The old man before Christ waited nearly three hours for the ambulance after the boy called 911 for help
The author writes that in the city, the employer would pay extra hours to attract full-time teams on staff shifts.
Aid teams do not qualify for overtime, they write, and management has refused to pay even the full regular salary to fill vacancies.
The letter goes on to say that Pemberton will be without any ambulance overnight for 17 days this month, while the day shift teams will extend themselves to work the legal maximum of 16 hours per day to cover as much as possible .
On weekends, when serious collisions are most common on the Sea to Highway highway, there will be no ambulance crews to work for the remainder of July, they claimed.
“The fact that no one from the management has addressed this still leaves me feeling defeated,” they write.
“Management will tell you that it is a provincial service and that they move ambulances to provide coverage for the areas that need it. If we have not learned anything from recent events, it means that there are no more ambulances to move. “
‘We need medical assistants in a leadership position’
U.S. Emergency Health Services operates under the umbrella of the Provincial Health Services Authority, a state-wide health authority that runs BC Cancer and BC Children’s Hospital and coordinates specialized health care services.
Not belonging there, the Global News paramedic interviewed, argued and had to be shared and administered by people within the ambulance service itself, he said.
Surrey crash victim waits 2 hours for ambulance before family is forced to send him to hospital
“We need medical assistants in a leadership position – we do not need hospital administrators, we do not need suits upstairs, we need medical assistants who understand what our job is, medical assistants who can direct other medical assistants, he said.
“We have lost all confidence, we have lost confidence in our upper levels now.”
The anxious elderly Vancouver waits for five hours for the ambulance to no avail
These concerns seem to be echoing in the healthcare community. An online petition launched by a BC medical assistant calling for the resignation of BCEHS COC Darlene MacKinnon has drawn more than 12,000 signatures, many from paramedics, nurses and family members.
Dispatch systems add to the growing concern about BC ambulance delays
“We have a systemic issue and we are constantly told, ‘We are in discussions, we are working on it, we are talking to the government,'” the paramedic said.
“Everyone knows in every toxic relationship all his talk and no action, and for now there is no action.”
BC warning doctor says he ‘has never seen it so bad’ in his 33-year career
‘We need to do better’
In an interview with Global News last week, MacKinnon apologized to families left waiting during the heat wave, while also defending the ambulance service after doing a “good job” during the crisis.
In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Health said the province’s ambulance system had been “tested” in recent weeks and vowed to improve.
“We must do better and we will do better for the paramedics and dispatchers who are committed to protecting and caring for us and for the British Colombians they serve,” the statement read.
“Governments are focused on solutions. The ministry is working with BC EHS and the union on those solutions. We expect Minister Dix to have more to say soon. ”
