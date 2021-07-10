International
Cuba develops the world’s first conjugate vaccine for COVID-19
The design and production of conjugated vaccines allows them to be stored in a regular refrigerated environment of 28 degrees Celsius
The Cuban-led state-owned corporation, BioFarma, said Friday that its autochthonous Soberana 2 vaccine was 91.2% effective in phase 3 trials. This closely follows an announcement that another of its vaccines, Abdala, had reported an efficiency of 92.8% in late stage trials.
Efficiency greater than 90% puts them in a selected championship; however, unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines which had reported an efficacy of over 90%, both Soberana and Abdala are three-phase vaccines.
Both are subunit vaccines, which means that part of the virus burns the antigen and is transferred to another construct. In Abdala the spike protein of the coronavirus is combined with a chemically produced adjuvant, while in Soberana 2, the spike protein is chemically linked to the tetanus toxoid, making it a combined vaccine. The design and production allow the vaccine to be stored under regular refrigeration at 28 degrees Celsius.
Conjugated vaccines
The most common conjugated vaccines are those used for Haemophilus influenzae type b and pneumococcal bacteria. However, a unique aspect of the Soberana vaccine is that it is by far the only one among candidates for coronavirus vaccines that relies on conjugate vaccine technology.
Marlene Ramirez Gonzales, one of the scientists involved in the Cuban vaccine development project, in a March letter to British Medical Journal explained the reasoning:
[Carribean] The four candidate islands for COVID-19 vaccines have been developed as subunit vaccines, one of the most economical approaches and the type for which Cuba has the most knowledge and infrastructure. From protein S – antigen or part of SARS-CoV2 virus that targets all COVID vaccines because it induces the strongest immune response in humans – Cuban [vaccine] Candidates rely only on the part involved in contact with the cell receptor: RBD (receptor binding domain) which is also the one that induces the largest number of neutralizing antibodies … Cuba had already developed another vaccine with this principle. Chemi-Hib case, the first of its kind to be adopted in Latin America and the second in the world, against haemophilus influenzae type b, coccobacilli responsible for diseases such as meningitis, pneumonia and epiglottitis.
Experts say that while there are no inherent disadvantages to taking a conjugate vaccine approach to coronavirus vaccines, they are usually used against bacteria rather than viruses.
Both parts of a conjugate vaccine are usually linked to polysaccharide chains, according to epidemiologist and public health expert Chandrakant Lahariya, and they usually trigger a weaker immune response in young children. Cuba has a long history of developing vaccines and has developed certain platforms that work to their advantage. So it makes sense for them to adopt this path. However, there is nothing disadvantageous in itself, for this approach, he said.
Effective response
For an effective vaccine response, not only antibodies must be produced, but also killer T cells, or those produced by the immune system and capable of destroying infected cells. In a protein subunit vaccine, spike protein may be able to elicit a strong antibody response, but when combined with tetanus toxoid, a widely used childhood vaccine and therefore one that the immune system recognizes, one is also generated and given a more effective defense, said Shahid Jameel, virologist and Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University.
He added that while there might be logistical concerns with a three-dose vaccine, it was not fair to compare the efficacy of different vaccines as those numbers had different contexts. The efficacy results of each vaccine are compared to placebo, and not against another vaccine …. each test is done differently.
While the results of the effectiveness of Cuban vaccines have not been published in peer-reviewed journals, that the vaccines were developed entirely by the public health system and amid a US trade embargo, are among the reasons why they have aroused interest in several other Caribbean countries such as and beyond.
The global response
The Irans Pasteur Institute has said it will participate in the Phase 3 clinical trials for Soberana 02, with another 60,000 to be registered in Venezuela. Other countries including Mexico, Jamaica, Vietnam, Pakistan and India have expressed interest in Cuban vaccines, as has the African Union (on behalf of all 55 African nations). Cuba, which exports medical services, has said it will impose different tariffs on vaccines depending on the ability of importers to pay.
