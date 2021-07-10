Lebanon power station will restart after fuel delivery





Beirut (AFP) A major power plant in Lebanon will resume operations on Sunday, two days after it was shut down due to a lack of fuel at a time of ongoing power outages and economic collapse. Zahran in South Lebanon – one of the country’s four main power plants – went offline on Friday because the state-owned energy company was unable to access blocked offshore fuel deliveries due to pending payments. Lebanon Electricity (EDL) said on Saturday that foreign correspondent banks had completed payment procedures and preparations were underway to discharge the cargo on the same day. “The Zahrani power plant will be back in service starting tomorrow morning after all the cargo on board the ship has been discharged into its tanks,” EDL said in a statement. The state-owned electricity company did not refer to the Deir Ammar power station which also went offline on Friday because it ran out of fuel. Together, Deir Ammar and Zahrani provide about 40% of the country’s electricity. Lebanon is mired in what the World Bank has called one of the worst economic crises since the 1850s and the poor money state is struggling to buy enough fuel to keep the lights on. Power outages in recent months have lasted up to 22 hours a day in some areas, while even owners of private generators have been forced to rationalize production as fuel prices rise, resulting in periods of complete outages. This has disrupted work in businesses, government offices and hospitals. The Covid-19 vaccines government committee on Friday said it canceled a mass vaccination machine scheduled for the weekend due to power outages at most centers. The international community has long called for a complete overhaul of the electricity sector, which has cost the government more than $ 40 billion since the end of Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war. Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since it last resigned, following a devastating blast in Beirut last year that killed more than 200 people. The economic crisis has seen the Lebanese pound lose more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market and left over half of the population living below the poverty line. 2021 AFP

