Tamil Nadu government postpones Covid blockade until July 19; shops are allowed to open until 21:00





Tamil Prime Minister Nadu MK Stalin on Saturday extended the blockade caused by the coronavirus in the state until 6 a.m. on July 19. However, the state government has eased certain restrictions in view of the drop in daily cases and has allowed the shops to remain open until 21:00 on Monday. Announcing the gradual easing of blocking restrictions, the Tamil Nadu government said recruitment exams conducted by central and state governments would now be allowed. Moreover, although the state has not resumed interstate buses, bus services to Puducherry are now allowed to operate. Meanwhile, international air services (except those permitted by the Central Government), liquor bars, swimming pools, theaters, public social and political gatherings, recreational activities, colleges, schools, zoos will continue to remain closed. Surgery COVID NT TAMIL NADU India reported 42,766 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health on Saturday morning. Tamil Nadu is among the top five states to record maximum daily cases, with 3,039 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday. Joint health ministry secretary Lav Agarwal said on Friday that 80 per cent of the new Covid 19 cases were being reported from 90 districts in 15 states and territories of the Union. Meanwhile, twelve districts in Tamil Nadu have registered over 85 cases of Covid-19 every day in the past week. Districts with high number of registered cases per day include Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruppur, Trichy, Thiruvanammali, Cuddalore. CASES INTRODUCED BY REGULAR MAINTENANCE The second wave of the pandemic hit Tamil Nadu in May and the state recorded an increase in cases towards the end of May. Following the increase in cases in Covid-19, the state government implemented strict blocking measures to control the spread of the infection. With restrictions strictly enforced, the state has seen a decline in the overall daily cases of the virus. Tamil Health Minister Nadu Ma Subramanian said, The number of cases is decreasing in recent days. It was 3300 on July 7th and 3200 on July 8th, and the number is dropping further on July 9th as well. READ ALSO: The single Covid-19 vaccine is not quite effective against the Delta variant, both shots are needed: Study The state government on Saturday relaxed certain reductions with the drop in cases, but has warned that Covid-19 protocols still need to be followed, which includes wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. CASES OF KOVID T ON SHTUNN Tamil Nadu registered 2,914 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 25,16,011. Coimbatore reported 338 new cases of Covid-19, while Chennai and Erode registered 174 and 215 new cases, respectively. Tamil Nadu also saw 49 people who contracted the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the total death toll in the state rose to 33,371. Currently, there are 32,767 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. READ ALSO: Two cases of the Kappa variant of Covid-19 discovered in Uttar Pradesh

