The ‘forest storm’ kills one, destroys homes in central Russia





MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) – Russian firefighters used water-carrying planes on Saturday to contain forest fires that ravaged the central Chelyabinsk region, killing a man and destroying dozens of village houses, authorities said. Hundreds of residents were evacuated on Friday as strong winds complicated efforts to control the blaze, which spread to 14,000 hectares (35,000 hectares) in an area about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) east of the capital, Moscow. “The fire was spreading at a speed of more than 150 meters (490 feet) per minute – this is a great speed. It was a firestorm, an explosion that was impossible to extinguish,” was the country’s deputy emergency minister. Ilya Denisov, quoted by the TASS news agency. At least 18 people needed medical help and a 78-year-old man who refused to leave his home with other evacuated villagers was later found dead, Russian news agencies reported. Nearly 50 houses were destroyed. Denisov said firefighters had finally managed to take control of most of the flames and contain them. An Ilyushin IL-76 air tanker and other aircraft were brought in to extinguish the flames. President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with the governor of the region and ordered him to find a way to rebuild the houses that were destroyed, the Kremlin said in a statement. Russia has been hit by large forest fires in recent years, including in remote regions. Reporting by Maria Kisisova Edited by Tom Balmforth and Helen Popper Our standards: Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

