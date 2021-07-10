International
Paul Verhoeven blesses Cannes with lesbian drama nun | World News
CANNES, France (AP) Veteran provocateur Paul Verhoeven premieres his lesbian lesbian drama Benedetta at the Cannes Film Festival with a solemn commitment to revive sexuality in films.
Benedetta predictably rocked the French Riviera festival over the weekend. In it, Belgian actor Virginie Efira plays Benedetta Carlini, a 17th-century French nun who communicates directly with Jesus and falls in love with a farm girl rescued from a convent (Daphn Patakia). An entertaining riot of eroticism, violence, catholicism and plague, Verhoeven’s film has been dismissed as tani-sploitation and greeted as a good shagaton of old-fashioned art house clothing. “
Cannes, where movies like Taxi Driver and Blue is the Warmest Color “have made controversial premieres, like a violent clash or a sex clash. The arrival of Benedetta” has sent nun word games about Croisette.
“When people have sex, they take off their clothes,” Verhoeven said on Saturday. ” I’m surprised, basically, how we do not want to see the reality of life. This purity that has been introduced is, in my opinion, wrong.
Verhoeven, the 82-year-old director of Basic Instinct “and Showgirls”, found an art house comeback in the well-known 2016 French-language thriller Elle. “He has long advocated for sexuality as part of nature, and so of cinema as well.
“People are interested in sexuality,” Efira said. There are many directors who know how to film it. But Paul Verhoeven, from the beginning, is someone who has dealt with this major topic in an amazing way. Nudity has no interest when it is not described in a beautiful way. This is not what Paul does. Everything was very happy when I took off my clothes.
Written by Verhoeven and Elle co-author David Birke, Benedetta “is inspired by the non-fiction book Judith C. Browns Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Carlini was a true 17th-century abbey. which was tried and imprisoned in the early 1600s for its claims of mystical visions.
“Verhoeven did not fully agree that everything about his film could be labeled blasphemous.”
True truest, mostly. I mean, of course we changed a little bit, but that (a true story), “Verhoeven said. You can talk about what was wrong or not, but you can not change the story.
So he added, “” I think the word blasphemy to me in this case is stupid.
Instead, Verhoeven sees Benedetta, which IFC Films won to release in North America, as a progressive film.
We see what happened in 1625, as people, our people of Western Europe how they were thinking about a lesbian love story and where we are now, right? – said Verhoeven. “Maybe we were not completely there, but I think we made a lot of progress. And I saw the differences between that time and now it was also a reason to make the film.
