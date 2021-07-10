Indonesia Reduces oxygen, seeks help as virus cases increase

This article is republished here with permission from Associated Press . This content is shared here because the topic may interest Snope readers; however, it does not represent the work of Snope fact controllers or editors.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Just two months ago, Indonesia was coming to the aid of India with thousands of oxygen reservoirs.

Today, the Southeast Asian country is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases, and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries, including Singapore and China.

A shipment of more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders, concentrators, fans and other health equipment arrived from Singapore on Friday, followed by another 1,000 fans from Australia, said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the government minister in charge of Indonesia’s pandemic response.

In addition to these donations, Indonesia plans to purchase 36,000 tonnes of oxygen and 10,000 oxygen-generating concentrators from neighboring Singapore, Pandjaitan said.

He said he is in contact with China and other possible sources of oxygen. The US and the UAE have also provided assistance.

We recognize the difficult situation Indonesia currently faces in an increase in COVID cases, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. In addition to delivering vaccines, the U.S. is working to boost aid to Indonesia’s broader COVID-19 response effort, she said, without elaborating.

Overall, Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, reported more than 2.4 million infections and 64,631 victims from COVID-19. These figures are widely believed to be a large sub-account due to low testing and poor tracking measures. Indonesia reported the highest number of 1,040 deaths on Wednesday and nearly 39,000 confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday.

Hospitals are flooded, with an increasing number of patients dying isolated at home or waiting to receive emergency care.

In Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, hospitals began setting up makeshift intensive care units in mid-June. Many patients are waiting for days to be admitted. Oxygen deposits were collected on the sidewalks for those lucky enough to receive them, while others were told they had to find theirs.

Emergency rooms at a public hospital in Bandung City closed earlier this week after running out of oxygen amid buying panic-driven infections in the capital of West Java province, said Yaya Mulyana, the city’s deputy mayor.

People in panic bought oxygen tanks even though they did not need them yet, Mulyana said. This has caused oxygen supplies to run out.

At a hospital in Yogyakarta, central Java, 63 COVID-19 patients died in one day, 33 of them during an interruption of his central liquid oxygen supply, even though the hospital had switched to using oxygen cylinders, the spokesman said. Banu Hermawan.

Indonesia donated 3,400 oxygen and concentrate cylinders to India when a brutal explosion devastated the country. As its affairs escalated, Jakarta subsequently canceled a plan to send another 2,000 oxygen concentrators to India in late June.

The daily need for oxygen has reached 1,928 tons per day. The country’s total available production capacity is 2,262 tonnes per day, according to government data.

I demanded that 100% of the oxygen go to medical purposes first, which means that all industrial allocations should be transferred to medicine, said Pandjaitan, the government minister. We are racing against time, we have to work fast.

Given the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant, he warned that Indonesia could face a worse scenario with 50,000 cases per day. The next two weeks will be critical, he said.

The Ministry of Industry responded by issuing a decree that all oxygen supplies be sent to overcrowded hospitals with coronavirus patients and urged industry players to cooperate.

Oxygen is used in the manufacture of many products, including textiles, plastics and vehicles. Oil refineries, chemical manufacturers and steel manufacturers also use it. But industry leaders have fallen in line in support of the government’s efforts to maximize hospital supplies.

The government has redirected oxygen supplies from industrial plants in Morowali in Central Sulawesi, Balikpapan on the island of Borneo and Belawan and Batam on the Sumatra islands, Pandjaitan said. Smaller oxygen industries are also directed to produce pharmaceutical oxygen.