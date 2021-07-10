Illegal Weapons Supply Network Based In Madhya Pradesh Busted, One Hold





The accused produced and supplied illegal weapons in several states, police said. (Representative) Chandigarh: Punjab police today claimed to have destroyed another illegal arms supply network based in Madhya Pradesh and arrested its main supplier. This is the third such module produced and the illegal supply of MP-based weapons destroyed by Punjab Police in the last eight months. The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh alias Sweety Singh, a resident of Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. He was found enjoying the production and supply of high-quality illegal weapons in Punjab and other states in northern India, said General Director of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta here. Police also found three .32 pistols, with them and three magazines, he added. Earlier, Amritsar Rural Police had uncovered two such modules, including an illegal small arms production unit in Madhya Pradesh with the arrest of smugglers who were supplying weapons to gangsters and criminals in Punjab. GP Gupta, in a statement, said the development came 10 days after Kapurthala police in subsequent operations led by SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh arrested four robbers after taking 10 pistols and a rifle along with ammunition from them. He said the arrested robbers discovered they were taking weapons supplies from Madhya Pradesh-based smuggler Sweety Singh and were plotting to carry out robberies, stealing money from petrol stations and farmers. DGP said after these contributions, Kapurthala police secured arrest warrants for Sweety Singh and a special police team from Kapurthala was sent to Barwani district to arrest him after he had coordinated with Madhya Pradesh Police. “After vigorous efforts, the Punjab Police team, while working closely with the MP police, managed to arrest Sweety Singh, who unsuccessfully tried to evade arrest by crossing the Narmada River to enter the Maharashtra border,” he said. The DGP also thanked the Madhya Pradesh Police for their support. Chief Police Inspector Khakh said Sweety had discovered that he and his older brother, Sumer Singh, were in the manufacture and supply of weapons and they posted videos of pistols on various social media platforms to lure their customers and so the Punjab robber module made contact with them. He said the initial investigation revealed that Sweety was running a YouTube channel on behalf of “Azad Group Munger” in which he used to flourish his illegal arms business and when buyers asked about the price, the group used their number of WhatsApp. Sweety also found that more than 20 people were involved in the business of manufacturing and selling illegal weapons, particularly 0.30- and 0.32-bore pistols, Khakh added.

