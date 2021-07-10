Punjab: BJP expels Anil Joshi for 6 years for anti-party activities | Amritsar News





AMRITSAR: Almost a month after raising the if and but on the decision of the central leadership of BJP on the issue of farmers and even giving them an ultimatum of 15 days to clear their position, BJP of Punjab on Saturday twice expelled the MLA and former Minister Anil Joshi from the party for six years.

Joshi had issued statements against the policies of the central government and the BJP leadership which were anti-party activities, said BJP state president Ashwani Sharma.

He said the party had issued him a notice of cause for his alleged anti-party activities in which Joshi had requested two days’ time.

But he did not give up his stubbornness after which the disciplinary committee recommended his expulsion from the main party membership for six years, Ashwani said.

Joshi was elected MLA from the Amritsar North assembly constituency in 2007 and 2012 and remained a minister in the Singh Badal Parks government. However, Joshi lost the 2017 assembly elections.

Reacting to his expulsion from the party, Joshi who was in Batala on Saturday said the Punjabs prosperity was due to the farmers and being politicians they demanded votes from every person including the farmers and it was their duty to stand by them when they they needed more.

Over five hundred farmers lost their lives during the ongoing framework war in Delhi and all political parties and even various organizations have supported the frameworks, but we stood against them, Joshi said.

He said he did not favor repealing the three farm laws but wanted the government to resolve the issue of farmers amicably and through the dialogue process.

When asked about his outburst, he replied They did not understand my word, thanks to them, I have given 35 years of my life to the party and also suffered attacks, I did not allow congressmen to burn the figures of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee said Joshi.

He thinks the party ended his service with a single pen stroke because he stood next to the farmers.

Instead, he asked the people who had expelled him. “Ashwani Sharma is younger to me, he competed twice, I competed three times and won twice and became a minister, he said adding that he knew very well how to house workers across the state.

He said that despite being expelled from the party his ideology will remain the same and he will continue to work for Punjab and India no matter what happens.

In particular, Joshi had not only raised the question of the leadership of the BJPs centers in three new agricultural laws but had also warned that the party would have to pay the price for its stubborn stance in the 2022 elections in Punjab in addition to what he had given 15 days ultimatum its leadership to clear its stance on the farmer issue that harmed the party’s top leadership.

This may be what Joshi wanted so that he could portray himself a martyr in the farmers issue, sources said.

In the past, the BJP district wing had disbanded its IT and Social Media wings, some of whose members claimed they were playing into the hands of dissidents and were uploading posts favoring masked leaders.

Yes, some people were working in the interest of one person, said BJP district president Suresh Mahayan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/amritsar/punjab-bjp-expels-anil-joshi-for-6-years-for-anti-party-activities/articleshow/84296420.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos