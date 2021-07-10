An Auschwitz survivor who fought racism with music dies at 96 years old





A Auschwitz death camp survivor who spent most of her life fighting anti-Semitism and racism in Germany has died

BERLIN – Esther Bejarano, an Auschwitz death camp survivor who used the power of music to fight anti-Semitism and racism in Germany, has died. She was 96 years old. Bejarano died peacefully in the early hours of Saturday at the Jewish Hospital in Hamburg, the German news agency dpa quoted Helga Obens, a board member of the Auschwitz Committee in Germany, as saying. A cause of death was not given. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas paid tribute to Bejarano, calling him an important voice in the fight against racism and anti-Semitism. Born in 1924 as the daughter of the Jewish singer Rudolf Loewy at the time in the then French-occupied Saarlouis, the family later moved to Saarbruecken, where Bejarano enjoyed a musical and protected upbringing until the Nazis came to power and the city returned to Germany. in 1935. Her parents and sister Ruth were eventually deported and killed, while Bejarano had to perform forced labor before being sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1943. There, she volunteered to become a member of the girls’ orchestra, playing accordion whenever the trains filled full of Jews from all over Europe arrived. Bejarano would later say that music helped keep him alive in the infamous Nazi German death camp in occupied Poland and during the years after the Holocaust. We played with tears in our eyes, she recalls in a 2010 interview with The Associated Press. The new arrivals came shaking and applauding us, but we knew they would be taken straight to the gas chambers. Because her grandmother had been a Christian, Bejarano was later transferred to the Ravensbrueck concentration camp and survived a death march at the end of the war. In one memoir, Bejarano recalls her rescue by American troops who gave her an accordion, which she played the day the American soldiers and concentration camp survivors danced around a burnt portrait of Adolf Hitler to celebrate Allied victory over the Nazis. Bejarano emigrated to Israel after the war and married Nissim Bejarano. The couple had two children, Edna and Joram, before returning to Germany in 1960. After encountering anti-Semitism again, Bejarano decided to become politically active, co-founding the Auschwitz Committee in 1986 to give survivors a platform for stories. Theirs. She teamed up with her children to play Yiddish tunes and Jewish resistance songs in a Hamburg-based group they called Coincidence, and also with the hip-hop group Microphone Mafia to spread an anti-racism message to German youth . We all love music and share a common goal: We were fighting racism and discrimination, she told the AP about her intercultural and intergenerational collaborations. “Bejarano received numerous awards, including the German Order of Merit, for her activism against what she called old and new Nazis,” quoting Holocaust survivor Primo Levi’s warning that it happened, so it could happen again. . Addressing young people in Germany and beyond, Bejarano would say, You are not to blame for what happened then. But you become guilty if you refuse to hear what happened.

