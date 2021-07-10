Cases of viruses that do not fall are not worrying, the situation under control: Kerala CM

Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the lack of Covid-19 diving cases in the state when compared to other states was not a cause for concern or fear as things are under control.

He said the State effort from the beginning was to protect as many people as possible from infection or exposure to the virus until the vaccine was available to all.

“Many are wondering why the number of patients in Kerala has not decreased. This is not surprising when examined in terms of public health principles. We can say with confidence that there is no need to be afraid and that things are under control. , “he told reporters.

He said the Delta variant which has a higher chance of spreading hit Kerala during the second wave of COVID-19 and that the number of people infected by it increased due to the large population in the State.

“Furthermore, the disease is spreading rapidly across the State due to the interconnectedness of rural and urban areas,” he said.

Since people already infected with COVID and those who have been vaccinated have limited immunity against the Delta variant, this could lead to a recurrence of the infection in those infected in the past, he said.

“Many of those who are now positive fall into these categories. It is reassuring that they have no serious symptoms and no risk of death,” he said.

He said the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) seroprevalence study at the end of the first wave found that the prevalence rate in Kerala was only about half (11.4) compared to other states (21.6).

“Therefore, the infections in the second wave were higher. As a result, the number of tests has also increased,” he said.

He further said that the study found 70 to 80 percent of people in many cities of the country were infected.

The Prime Minister said that although the number of infections is not falling, restrictions such as blocking can not continue indefinitely and things should return to normal as soon as possible.

This is why restrictions are being eased or phased out.

However, relaxations should not be misused or abused by people by not pursuing appropriate behaviors with COVID such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance, he said, adding that overcrowding should be avoided.

He further said that the state has been able to provide proper treatment for patients in hospitals and ICUs even when the number of cases was high and even then more than 60-70 percent of COVID hospital beds were never used.

“About 90 percent of all patients are being treated at no cost in government hospitals. This is an achievement that no other state has achieved,” he said.

He said there are 252 private hospitals linked to the government Karunya Health Care scheme for providing treatment to poor and vulnerable families and that the cost of treatment at other private hospitals has been controlled.

“The government and the private sector are working together to deal with the COVID situation,” he said.

On reporting deaths due to COVID, the Prime Minister said it was not something that could be done easily.

Again referring to ICMR studies, he said they show that Kerala was better at reporting deaths than most other states.

Regarding vaccinations in the state, the Prime Minister said that 43 percent of people in the above category of 18 years old have received the first dose and 12 percent have received the second dose.

In terms of vaccination numbers, the State was ahead of the others, he said, adding that the State was also ahead in not losing the vaccine supplied by the Center.

“The distribution of vaccines has now started in private hospitals as well. In addition to the COVISHIELD and COVAXIN vaccines, some hospitals are also offering the SPUTNIK vaccine. Other vaccines from Indian and American companies are expected to be available soon,” he said.

He said the expertise of opinion experts can only be achieved if about 70 percent of people in the 18-plus age group are vaccinated.

Since at least 60 percent of people in that category have been infected without being vaccinated and have an immunity, he told reporters that steps will be taken to vaccinate another 15 percent soon to achieve herd immunity.

Vaccination is recommended for pregnant and lactating mothers according to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization as scientific studies have shown that COVID infection during pregnancy increases the risk of premature birth.

He said the State was trying to vaccinate 2.5-3 lakh people a day for which a campaign called ‘Vave’ (Vaccine Equality Advancement Advancement) was launched to register marginalized people like those below the poverty line who do not know to register or you have no facility for the same.

(Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)