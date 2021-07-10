



NEW DELHI: Lok The second National Court of the Year saw over 11.42 loop cases being destroyed by 5,129 benches across the country on Saturday, the National Legal Services Authorities (NALSA) said.

“Legal services authorities have turned the pandemic into an opportunity by successfully holding the Adalat National Lock,” said Justice UU Lali, who is also the Executive Chairman of NALSA.

NALSA said in a statement that over 35.53 cases were received by 4 PM, of which about 22.50 lakh were pre-trial cases and about 13.03 lakh were pending cases.

The announcement said that Lali Justice itself monitored the functioning of Lok Adalats through virtual conferences.

Justice Lalit and also interacted with the presiding officers of the Lok Adalat Benches in various district courts throughout the country and further supervised the operation and functioning of the Lok Adalat Benches in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh (Amaravati) and The Supreme Court of Rajasthan (Jodhpur) said the release.

Justice Lalit asked about the type of cases undertaken, the disposal rates and the case. He stressed that Lok Adalats Nationals are necessary to reduce the major trend in the country’s justice system, NALSA said.

Legal Services Authorities (LSAs) across the country monitored the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Government of India as well as state governments, she said.

He said that in order to ensure maximum settlement between the parties in cases such as claims of motor accidents, marital, return control cases, labor disputes and other civil issues, Justice Lalit had emphasized to hold good hearings before Lok Adalat or hearings pre-consultation before the National Lock Adalat so that the parties have one or more chances to enter into dialogue with the opposing parties to get the maximum number of settlements.

The Lok Adalat National in Kerala was announced on July 9, where a total of 39,361 cases were taken, of which 26,118 cases were destroyed, and a settlement of Rs 86.81 crore was granted, the statement said.

Lok National Adalat has been postponed to Maharashtra, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Karnataka and West Bengal for 1 August, 18, 14 July and 24 July respectively.

Now, next year’s National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on September 11, NALSA said.

