G20 backs historic global tax reform Coronavirus pandemic news

The G20 finance ministers of the major economies have adopted a historic move to stop multinational corporations from shifting profits to low-tax havens.

Ministers at Saturday’s meeting in the Italian city of Venice also acknowledged the need to ensure fair access to vaccines in poor countries.

But a draft communiqué to be stamped on the tire at the meeting did not contain new specific proposals on how to do it.

The tax deal was decided to be the biggest new policy initiative that emerged from their talks.

It involves eight years of squabbling over the issue, and the goal is for national leaders to give it a final blessing at an October G20 summit in Rome.

The pact would impose a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent to prevent multinationals from buying for the lowest tax rate.

It will also shift the way multinationals like Amazon and Google are taxed, based in part on where they sell products and services, rather than on the location of their headquarters.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz confirmed to reporters that all G20 economies were on board for the pact, while US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said some smaller countries were still against it, such as Ireland and Hungary. with low taxes, will be encouraged to sign up by October.

You are trying to do it, but I must stress that it is not essential that every seat be on board, she said.

This agreement contains some kind of enforcement mechanism that can be used to ensure that host countries are not able to undermine the use of tax havens that undermine the functioning of this global agreement.

G20 members make up more than 80 percent of world gross domestic product, 75 percent of global trade, and 60 percent of the planet’s population, including the big hiters of the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, and India.

In addition to European Union countries Ireland, Estonia and Hungary, other countries that have not signed include Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Among other points of view, a war in the US Congress over President Joe Bidens has planned tax increases on corporations and wealthy Americans could cause problems, as could a separate EU plan for a digital tax on technology companies. .

U.S. Treasury officials say the EU plan is not in line with the wider global agreement, even if the collection is aimed primarily at European firms.

Italys Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco leaves the press conference of the G20 Independent High Level Panel (HLIP) [Andreas Solaro/AFP]

Two-track recovery

Beyond the tax deal, the G20 will address concerns that the rise of the rapidly spreading Delta coronavirus variant, combined with unequal access to vaccines, poses risks to the global economic recovery.

Citing the improvements in the global perspective so far, the draft communiqué states: However, the recovery is characterized by large divergences across and within countries and remains exposed to risks, in particular the spread of new variants of the COVID-19 virus and rates different vaccinations.

A number of Reuters news agencies of the new COVID-19 infections show they are growing in 69 countries, with the daily rate pointing upwards since the end of June and now hitting 478,000.

We all need to improve our vaccination performance anywhere in the world, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters.

We have very good economic forecasts for the G20 economies and the only obstacle on the road to a rapid and strong economic return is the risk of a new wave.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the world was facing a deteriorating two-way recovery partly caused by changes in vaccine availability.

It is a critical moment that requires urgent action from the G20 and policymakers across the globe, she said in an appeal made before the meeting.

The communiqué, while emphasizing support for the fair distribution of vaccines globally, did not propose new concrete measures, but simply accepted a $ 50 billion recommendation on new vaccine funding from the IMF, the World Bank, the World Health Organization, and the World Trade Organization.

The IMF is also pushing G20 countries to set out on a clear path to allow rich countries to contribute with about $ 100 billion of newly released IMF reserves to poor countries.

IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto told Reuters his goal was to be able to present a valuable opportunity to channel the newly issued Special Drawing Rights to countries in need by the time a The new $ 650 billion allocation ends in late August.