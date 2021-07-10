The owner of the juice factory in Bangladesh was arrested after 52 people were killed by the blaze





“Among the 8, one of them is the factory owner and his staff,” Zaidul Alam, Narayanganj District Police Officer in Bangladesh, told CNN.

At least 52 people were killed and at least 50 others injured when a massive fire broke out at a juice factory in Bangladesh, officials said on Friday.

The fire started on Thursday afternoon on the ground floor of a six-story factory Hashem Foods Ltd. in Rupganj, east of the capital Dhaka, said Debashis Bardhan, deputy director of the fire service and civil defense.

The presence of chemicals and flammable substances like polyethylene and refined butter contributed to the flame at the factory and made it more difficult to bring under control, Bangladesh state news agency Sangbad Sangstha reported.

Three people died when they jumped from the roof on Thursday after suffering burns from the blaze, the BSS reported, quoting Abdul Al Arifi, deputy director of the Narayanganj district fire and civil defense service. Almost none of the bodies found Friday could be identified, the BSS reported, citing fire and civil defense director Lt. Col. Zillur Rahman. Al Arifin said each of the floors of the building was about 35,000 square meters (3,250 square meters) but were only accessible by two stairs, meaning many workers could not get out as the fire spread to the stairs while one of the doors leading from the stairs to the roof were locked, Reuters reported. Twenty-five people were rescued from the building, officials said. The fire was brought under control by Friday afternoon, the BSS reported, and relatives of the missing workers were holding demonstrations outside and around the factory premises. Police have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire and the large number of deaths. In 2013, more than 1,000 people were killed when an entire garment factory collapsed in the Bangladeshi capital, bringing safety standards to the country’s factory workers – a large portion of whom work in clothing industry – in the spotlight. Nearly 200 brands and more than 1,600 factories signed one deal promoting safe working environments for workers after the incident. But still, fires and accidents can be common in South Asian factories, many of which operate illegally and without adequate fire and building standards.

Salman Saeed reported from Dhaka and Sophie Jeong reported from Hong Kong, Elaine Ly reported from San Francisco and Heather Law reported from Atlanta. Amy Woodyatt wrote from London.

