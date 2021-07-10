The government raises the price of basic bread once again in Lebanon





BEIRUT (AP) For the seventh time in a year, Lebanon’s economy ministry announced new bread prices on Saturday, slowly removing subsidies as the country plunged deeper into a dire economic and political crisis. The ministry said the price increase was necessary as the national currency continued to slide against the dollar, making imports of basic supplies, including fuel and wheat, more expensive. The currency, pegged to the dollar for nearly 30 years at $ 1,500, has lost over 90% of its value. It is now trading at nearly 20,000 Lebanese pounds against the dollar. This is the second price increase this month. The ministry raised the price of a bag of flatbread, a staple in Lebanon, by 6%, making it sell for 4,000 Lebanese pounds (or $ 2.7 million at the official rate). The decision also included a new reduction in the size of the bread bag this time by 5%. Lebanon is in the throes of an economic crisis that is bringing a regular life to an imminent halt. Businesses are closing, pharmacies have gone on strike because they cannot provide imported medicines. Fuel shortages have forced the country’s hospitals and airport to just rationalize their use, shutting off air conditioning and lights in some parts. A COVID-19 vaccination marathon scheduled for Saturday and Sunday was postponed because many of the centers they planned to attend had no fuel to operate their generators or the internet. The World Bank has called the Lebanon crisis one of the worst the world has seen in 150 years. The crisis has been exacerbated by a stifling political stalemate between rival groups failing to agree on a new government formation. The current government had resigned last year following the massive August explosion in the port of Beirut. The government has since operated in a custodial capacity which does not allow it to continue negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package. As the crisis deepens, the abysses are weakening. Protesters set up roadblocks at major intersections in the capital Beirut to oppose continued strife and deteriorating political class conditions. In long queues at gas stations, some drivers fired guns into the air out of anger.

