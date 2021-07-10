Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh calls on Delhi to discuss organizational issues | Kolkata

West Bengal Bharatiya JanataS Party chief Dilip Ghosh is likely to meet with National Party leader JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss a range of issues, a party leader said.

A senior BJP leader said that while the party is considering imposing some kind of punishment on those who have openly criticized the party and its leaders after the assembly elections, there may also be some structural changes in the coming days.

All of these issues, including how to boost the morale of party employees who are bearing the direct burden of violence after the poll, can be discussed at the meeting, a senior leader said.

Asked if the party would impose any sanctions on leaders who have spoken out against the BJP, Ghosh said the issues were being discussed.

Issues were being discussed. The decision will be made by party policymakers, he told the media.

While the national vice-president of the parties, Mukul Roy, has already relied on the Trinamool Congress, some of the leaders have openly criticized the party and its state leaders. Some others who had left the IMC to join the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly polls have expressed their intention to return to the IMC.

Sometimes, the bark of one tree can be fixed to another tree. We had done some experiments. They did not work. Those who joined BJP know his ideologies. The problem grows when someone thinks he is over the party, Ghosh said.

The IMC, however, took a turn at the BJP saying that good feeling prevailed even though it was late.

It is good that they have understood and accepted that their experiment with barks has failed. They tried to feed one tree with the bark of another tree. But instead of growing, the tree became shorter. They have lost seats compared to 2019, said Firhad Hakim, state minister.

In the recent reshuffle of the Union cabinet as four BJP deputies entered the cabinet as state ministers, the two previous cabinet ministers, Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri, had to bow.

The party could also give them and some other leaders some responsibilities in the state unit and strengthen the party, another BJP leader said.

While elections in more than 100 civilian bodies are pending, elections in Panchayat are also scheduled for 2023.

Although the BJP had set a goal of winning more than 200 seats in the recent assembly elections and forming the government in West Bengal, the TMC returned to power with a landslide victory, winning 213 of the 292 seats held elections. BJP could only manage 77 seats.

Since then, some of our party workers have been killed and many injured. Thousands were forced to flee their homes due to the violence. The party needs to stand by them and strengthen their morale ahead of civil polls and panchayat, said a BJP leader.

On Friday, election strategist Prashant Kishor and West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee met in Kolkata to discuss organizational changes at the TMC and the alliance of regional forces the party plans to form against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.