Firefighters involved in battle to tackle Beckwourth Complex Fire in California

On Friday, as winds of 20 miles per hour drove it toward the border with Nevada, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asked people to evacuate some areas in the rural communities of Ranch Haven and Flanagan Flats, north of Reno. Nearly 1,000 aircraft-assisted firefighters are battling the blaze, called the Beckwourth Complex Fire, but it contains only 11%. It is just one of a number of fires, starting with lightning, igniting across the US, with areas of Oregon, Arizona and Idaho also affected. An evacuation order was also issued for people in certain areas of Oregon, north of Beatty and near the Sprague River. More on California Fires That fire is threatening power lines sending electricity to California. The state grid operator also urged customers to limit the amount they use devices to save energy. Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





U.S. wildfire smoke appears above the horizon

Firefighters fight part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Doyle, California. Photo: AP

California Gavin Newsom has issued an emergency announcement suspending several regulations to ensure the state has the necessary power. On Friday, Death Valley National Park in California saw a height of 54.4C (129.92F) which, if verified, would be the hottest U.S. temperature since July 1913 when the hottest temperature recorded at reliability on Earth – a 56.6C (133.88 F) Some experts remain skeptical about the 1913 record, and if this were to be ruled out, Friday’s temperature would be one of the hottest ever recorded across the globe . During the heat wave, Death Valley authorities issued a warning to climbers not to go outside after 10am. More than a dozen homes have been destroyed in recent days as a result of recent wildfires in California. In north-central Arizona, a fire in Yavapai County was 29% contained and Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared an emergency Friday and mobilized the state National Guard to help bring the fire under control there.

