Russia sets new record every day the number of deaths from COVID | Coronavirus pandemic news





Russia is battling a fierce third wave of COVID-19, led by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Russia reported 752 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a national record of pandemic-related deaths over a 24-hour period as the country battles a third wave of coronavirus. Russia has now set seven new pandemic rises for coronavirus deaths in the past 12 days as it battles a rapid outbreak led by the highly contagious Delta variant and a slow vaccination campaign. The country’s official virus load exceeded 5.75m on Saturday, making it the fifth most hit country worldwide, according to a number of AFP news agencies. As of Saturday, only 18.9 million of Russia’s population of about 146 million people had been fully vaccinated, according to Gogov’s website, which boosts coronavirus data from the regions. In Moscow, the epicenter of the Russian bombing, only 1.8 million people in the cities, about 12 million people were fully vaccinated despite the free strikes that had been available since December. Raises Authorities have faced a vaccine-skeptical population, with an independent poll this week showing that 54 percent of Russians do not plan to take a COVID-19 strike. Fred Weir, a correspondent for the Christian Science Monitor in Moscow, told Al Jazeera: “It’s a wild irony that the Russian institution was able to produce a good vaccine and make it early, but they failed to convince the population to receive The vaccination rate here is 16 percent of the abyss, far behind the most developed countries. Even in Moscow, where there is a much more educated, cosmopolitan population, the level is only about 20 percent or more. The government is trying to do everything it can to vaccinate people, but the Russians are somewhat reserved. According to Weir, skepticism is high among senior citizens who do not trust the state. Most of the older population, who are most vulnerable, are refusing to do so, Weir said. Moscow taking Despite the challenge, the pace of vaccination has increased however after Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin last month ordered that 60 percent of service industry workers should be fully inoculated by mid-August, with a number of Russian regions since following the model. . On Friday, Sobyanin said 3.5 million Muscovites would have received at least their first dose of a vaccine by the end of the weekend. The mayor has also ordered offices in the Russian capital to send home a third of their unvaccinated employees and restaurants to allow inside only customers who have been vaccinated or infected in the past six months. The Kremlin, however, has rejected mandatory vaccinations for all groups of the population as well as suggestions for reconfusing a nationwide blockade. With 142,253 deaths from the virus, Russia has the highest official coronavirus number in Europe even after authorities have been accused of minimizing the severity of the country’s outbreak. Under a broader definition of coronavirus-related deaths, statistics agency Rosstat in late April said Russia had seen at least 270,000 casualties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/10/russia-sets-latest-pandemic-high-for-coronavirus-deaths

