Vincent Maraval talks ambitious plans for Wild Bunch International (exclusive) | tidings

It has been exactly two years since Wild Bunch co-founder Vincent Maraval announced the spin-off of his international sales department, which he led for two decades, to create the independent company Wild Bunch International (WBI).

Twenty-four months and a pandemic later, the company has begun to discover the fruits of its newly found independence.

Before Cannes, the company announced the creation of two companies, the French production house of the genre, Wild West and the animation sales company Gebeka International.

At the same time, the enterprise’s main international sales activity continues to return at a frantic pace.

The sales team led by Eva Diederix is ​​in power in Cannes selling 12 titles from all official selection and parallel sections including Palme dOr contenders You now, Casablanca Beats, Nitram AND Flag day as well as a host of new projects from such as Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Arnaud Desplechin and Dario Argento.

The creation of Wild West and Gebeka International is just the beginning of an ambitious plan to create a galaxy of companies in France as well as other major European territories such as Spain, Italy and the UK and Asia, focusing on local content with sales international or potential remake rights.

display sat down with Maraval for a summary of the WBI progress to date.

There is confusion in the market regarding the ongoing relationship between Wild Bunch International and Wild Bunch. Can you explain?

We maintain strong ties with Wild Bunch. It has a 20% stake in WBI, were the international distributor for its catalog and we continue to work in the same offices in Paris, but WBI is a completely independent, autonomous company.

If Wild Bunch owns 20% of the WBI, who owns the rest of the company?

Employees own about 65%, with me and Brahim [Chioua, WBI co-head] holding the largest shares within this, and then a U.S. partner holds the remaining shares.

What has changed in terms of the way you work or your ambitions with the creation of the WBI?

There is no other sales company with the same global footprint as the WBI in terms of buying and selling movies worldwide, with the exception of Match Factory. Weve got everything, from the Italian genre to Asian animation to Romanian drama to American Indian cinema.

We want to take this one step further to become even more involved as rights holders in domestic products with international sales and potential remaking. Platforms are increasingly diversifying into local content. Our goal is to become a leading partner for these platforms while continuing to serve our customers for a long time.

How does the creation of Wild West and Gebeka International fit into this strategy?

The idea is to multiply our deals with manufacturers to create a galactic sort of production company affiliated with Wild Bunch. Produce well locally in many countries to have a wide local offering that interests global actors.

Weve already started doing this in France. With Brahim and Nomie Devide, we created Getaway Film in 2019. His first production was Alexandre Ajas Oxygen for Netflix and is now producing Michel Hazanaviciuss zombie comedy The final cut [a remake of the 2017 cult Japanese hit One Cut Of The Dead].

Creating Wild West with Thierry Lounas in Capricci is a project we have been working silently on for five years, under the auspices of the Capriccis So Film Genre screenplay residence, which we have supported from the beginning.

At Gebeka International, its a sales company, it was born out of our observation of the true evolution in the feature animation market in recent years and our sense that we needed a separate entity to focus on these films.

On the production front, we have three other French companies at work, as well as deals coming together in Spain and Italy.

You did not mention the UK. Is it harder for you to work with the UK after Brexit?

Brexit will have absolutely no impact on film funding. Weve recently co-produced Carions Christian My son with Rebecca OBrien in Sixteen Films which has just shot in Scotland with James McAvoy. We have benefited from the UK and French systems. There was no impact on film production. On the contrary, I think today, a French-British co-production is one of the combinations that makes the most sense. There is nothing more virtuous.

Wild Bunch was one of the few European sales companies to enter China. Do your plans include the country and Asia beyond?

Weve always been very present in China. The problem with China is how to repatriate money. We had a very bad experience at Capernaum. The film made $ 68 million but we were not paid a penny. The distributor is hiding behind the Chinese state, saying he cannot withdraw the money. It is not very good to have great success in China if you are not paid.

We were trying to figure it out. One way might be to work with Chinese talent, but in a neighboring country. We have a project with Wild West that he was thinking of finding in Indonesia. We were working with CAA China to see if it would be possible for Chinese talent to shoot there. This is something that happens all the time in Europe, so why not in Asia.

Can you tell us a little more about other manufacturing companies that WBI is in the process of setting up?

I prefer not to announce any of them until they have domestically developed products. In France, one will focus on comedies and major TV series, which we have avoided so far, while another will be involved in more urban themes. We notified Wild West because we had a first list of movies to discover, while with Gebeka we were able to announce its first Sheba sales purchase.

The producers they were working with are all artistically very good and brilliant in development, but do not know the international scene and ways to finance like us and are also scratching their heads on how to navigate the new world of platforms, here you can to enter.

Will WBI have exclusive sales rights to films produced by these companies?

While they were shareholders in these companies, they have their autonomy and are free to work with anyone who makes more sense of their products. If Path, Gaumont or FilmNation come together and are interested in selling rights to a film, we would never say no if it made good business sense.

It was exactly the same when we were part of the Wild Bunch. We never privileged group distributors in Italy, Spain and Germany. In Italy, for example, we often worked with Lucky Red, even though Wild Bunch had stakes in BIM. It was the same in France, where we worked hard with Le Pacte, even though the band owned Wild Bunch Distribution.

While I was at Studiocanal, I saw the damage done by automatic distribution arrangements within a group. They cut the desire that is needed for a distributor to get back a movie.

How will you finance all the products in which you are involved?

In France, we were using traditional sources of funding such as pre-sales on Canal +, regional film financing and tax incentives, and then we would be looking for private equity to fund the gap.

We recently launched the first Wild Wests proposal of 12 genre projects at a special event in Bordeaux in June and were now close to signing an agreement with a US capital partner to fill the gap for all proposals.

Why would an American capital firm be interested in financing French-language genre films?

The American indie sector is now in the hands of the platforms, the indie sector has become somewhat dependent. Producers, rights holders have become employees and are no longer the owners of their films.

This gap interests international film financiers. They have lost the American market with fewer and fewer films being made outside of studios and platforms.

Why not just introduce the platforms at the beginning of the projects you are developing, like everyone else?

Importers are important to us to maintain our independence. We decided that before a similar situation started to happen, we needed to find different ways to fund our films, so as not to tie them to a single partner too early.

This does not mean that they were against the platforms or we do not want to work with them, we just do not want to be forced to work with them early in the life of projects. It all has to do with independence and maintaining control which is why we need to be smart about finances.

How did this strategy evolve?

In a way, the pandemic has helped. I know everyone was tired of Zoom, but there were good sides. It has been helpful to us because it has given us time to step back and reflect. When you are connected to daily work, you never have the time to do so.

Livia Van Der Staay, who joined the WBI as an intern and is now responsible for business development and oversees the international distribution of our catalogs, has been essential. I asked her to take a look at the business plan and she quickly demonstrated an ability to understand numbers and have a vision of the larger view.

Nomie Devide, who has also risen through the ranks, has also been essential to start our movement in manufacturing, leading our first major production Oxygen for Netflix.

Eva Diederix who has fully taken over the sales is also key. Shes mastered it completely. She is wonderful and full of energy. I am terrible at delegation, so being able to leave things to her has been a real comfort. Without these three people, I could not have set in motion what we were doing today. We would have remained a traditional sales company.

How do the executives of art houses with which the WBI has long and strong ties like Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Cristian Mungiu, Hirokazu Kor-eda fit in?

The way we care about directors is almost similar to the role of a manager in the US They were not alone there when they were working on a film. Between the two Gaspar No films, we take care of Gaspar, between the two Hirokazu Kor-eda films, we take care of Kor-eda.

Cristian Mungiu can call me and say, I have an idea for a movie. How do you think I should do it? It is not simply a matter of him coming to me and saying I need 800,000 against international film rights.

If they want to make a movie with Netflix or Amazon, then it is certainly their decision. The day they are forced to make a film through a platform deal, it means we have failed.