The State Department of Health registered more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row on Saturday, the first time in three consecutive days at least 200 cases since mid-June.

State Health officials announced 236 new cases, the sixth day in a row the cases have increased over the previous day. There were two new cases in the Valley, one in Snyder and Union counties.

There were no new cases in Montour County for the sixth time in seven days. The Northumberland county has not reported a new case in days back for the first time since June 27-28.

There were eight deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday across the state, the second day in a row with eight deaths. There were no COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley.

The virus has killed 604 Valley residents and 27,745 in the state since the Pennsylvania DOH began tracking the virus in March 2020.

Hospitalization

Hospital admissions in Pennsylvania dropped 17 percent in updated data Saturday morning. There are now 271 inpatients across the country, including 55 being treated in intensive care units and another 42 in a ventilator. The number of patients in the ICU and the number in the ventilator both fell by one on Saturday.

In the Valley, 17 patients are being treated at three local hospitals with Friday’s report including 13 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger is treating three patients in his ICUs at his primary hospital in Danville according to state records and two in a ventilator. The only patient treated at Geisinger-Shamokin is in the ICU.

Nursing homes

In Valley Nursing Homes, there have been 2,212 cases in all four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases listed in the four county reports recently updated Friday. For more than two weeks there have been no new cases of nursing homes in the Valley.

In the latest state records, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

In Northumberland county, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 employees who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.

In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 employees tested positive. The state reports that 21 residents have died in long-term care institutions.

Union County had 264 cases of residents and 56 employees. Forty-two residents have died.

Prisons

There are no new COVID cases in SCI-Coal Township after the Department of Corrections announced the first new case in jail in more than two weeks on Thursday. Oneshtë a staff that has turned out positive, one of 31 across the country. There are also 41 inmates who tested positive across the state, two less than on Friday. There are no active prisoner cases in SCI-Coal Township.

At four federal prisons in Union County, a total active case of COVID-19 remains Wednesday morning, the same number as reported for the previous month.

A staff member at the United States Prison (USP) in Lewisburg has been infected with the virus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there has been one death in prison, one inmate from USP-Allenwood.

According to the BOP, 421 employees and 1,551 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 employees and 556 inmates at Lewisburg are inoculated. Across the country, 200,420 prisoners have been fully vaccinated.

There are no active cases at Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention facilities in Montour County.