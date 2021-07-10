The SC requires law enforcement to carry body cameras when serving orders

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a resolution detailing the rules for the use of body-worn cameras for all applications, releases and execution of arrest and search warrants.

In a 17-page resolution released to reporters Friday night, the SC said the trial court will issue an arrest warrant with an order requiring the use of at least one body apparatus and an alternative recording device if the judge finds a possible cause.

The body camera and alternative recording device will be used to capture and record relevant incidents during the execution of orders and should be dressed in “visible place”, which means that it should be in plain sight.

If a body-wearing camera is not available, the SC said enforcement officers who will enforce the order will file an ex parte request, seeking to use alternative recording equipment for justifiable reasons.

SC said officers should use at least two alternative recording devices if a body-worn camera is unavailable.

The SC said enforcement officers should notify the persons to be arrested that the execution of an arrest warrant is being recorded and that the video and audio functions of the cameras should be activated as soon as the operation begins.

Body-wearing cameras or alternative recording equipment will be deactivated only after the order or execution is completed and arrest officers have sent the arrested persons to the nearest police station or prison.

All recordings will be stored on an external media storage device and will be stored simultaneously in a sealed package with the issuing court.

SC said that if law enforcers do not respect the proper wearing of body-worn cameras and alternative recording equipment, the arrest and evidence obtained will be considered “inadmissible” in court.

Law enforcers who do not follow the rules, without reasonable cause, “can be held accountable for contempt.”

The SC said body-worn cameras or alternative recording equipment could be turned off if communications between law enforcement personnel were unrelated to the operation and during meetings with undercover officers or confidential informants.

Body-worn cameras or alternative recording equipment may also be turned off in non-work-related activities; dressed inside toilets or any place where there are similar expectations of privacy and performing tactical planning.

Privileged communications between the recording subject and other individuals such as lawyers, clergy members, peer support counselors, and medical professionals may also be considered when turning off the cameras.

The SC said the recordings could not be considered as substitutes for witness presentation.

PNP forms WHG

Yesterday, the Philippine National Police Chief (PNP) thanked the SC for its resolution and said police would carefully study the newly issued instructions.

“We express our sincere gratitude to the Supreme Court chaired by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo for the assistance that provides us with a legal framework for the use of body-mounted cameras,” said General Guillermo Eleazar.

Eleazar immediately ordered the establishment of a technical working group (TWG) to study and incorporate the rules issued by the SC in the PNP guidelines.

He said the PNP Directorate of Operations and the Directorate of Investigation and Detective Management would come up with a recommendation on the composition of the TWG.

He said the TWG will come up with modules that police officers will use in training programs and seminars on the legal aspects in using body cameras.

“The rules for the use of body-worn cameras worked out by the Supreme Court are a great help in dispelling suspicions and speculation in the conduct of our operations, especially in our aggressive campaign against illegal drugs,” Eleazar said.

The PNP said at least 30,000 body cameras are needed to cover all police stations and offices across the country. To date, 2,696 body cameras have been deployed at 171 police stations and offices. – Emmanuel Tupas