International
The SC requires law enforcement to carry body cameras when serving orders
MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a resolution detailing the rules for the use of body-worn cameras for all applications, releases and execution of arrest and search warrants.
In a 17-page resolution released to reporters Friday night, the SC said the trial court will issue an arrest warrant with an order requiring the use of at least one body apparatus and an alternative recording device if the judge finds a possible cause.
The body camera and alternative recording device will be used to capture and record relevant incidents during the execution of orders and should be dressed in “visible place”, which means that it should be in plain sight.
If a body-wearing camera is not available, the SC said enforcement officers who will enforce the order will file an ex parte request, seeking to use alternative recording equipment for justifiable reasons.
SC said officers should use at least two alternative recording devices if a body-worn camera is unavailable.
The SC said enforcement officers should notify the persons to be arrested that the execution of an arrest warrant is being recorded and that the video and audio functions of the cameras should be activated as soon as the operation begins.
Body-wearing cameras or alternative recording equipment will be deactivated only after the order or execution is completed and arrest officers have sent the arrested persons to the nearest police station or prison.
All recordings will be stored on an external media storage device and will be stored simultaneously in a sealed package with the issuing court.
SC said that if law enforcers do not respect the proper wearing of body-worn cameras and alternative recording equipment, the arrest and evidence obtained will be considered “inadmissible” in court.
Law enforcers who do not follow the rules, without reasonable cause, “can be held accountable for contempt.”
The SC said body-worn cameras or alternative recording equipment could be turned off if communications between law enforcement personnel were unrelated to the operation and during meetings with undercover officers or confidential informants.
Body-worn cameras or alternative recording equipment may also be turned off in non-work-related activities; dressed inside toilets or any place where there are similar expectations of privacy and performing tactical planning.
Privileged communications between the recording subject and other individuals such as lawyers, clergy members, peer support counselors, and medical professionals may also be considered when turning off the cameras.
The SC said the recordings could not be considered as substitutes for witness presentation.
PNP forms WHG
Yesterday, the Philippine National Police Chief (PNP) thanked the SC for its resolution and said police would carefully study the newly issued instructions.
“We express our sincere gratitude to the Supreme Court chaired by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo for the assistance that provides us with a legal framework for the use of body-mounted cameras,” said General Guillermo Eleazar.
Eleazar immediately ordered the establishment of a technical working group (TWG) to study and incorporate the rules issued by the SC in the PNP guidelines.
He said the PNP Directorate of Operations and the Directorate of Investigation and Detective Management would come up with a recommendation on the composition of the TWG.
He said the TWG will come up with modules that police officers will use in training programs and seminars on the legal aspects in using body cameras.
“The rules for the use of body-worn cameras worked out by the Supreme Court are a great help in dispelling suspicions and speculation in the conduct of our operations, especially in our aggressive campaign against illegal drugs,” Eleazar said.
The PNP said at least 30,000 body cameras are needed to cover all police stations and offices across the country. To date, 2,696 body cameras have been deployed at 171 police stations and offices. – Emmanuel Tupas
Sources
2/ https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2021/07/11/2111656/sc-requires-law-enforcers-wear-body-cameras-when-serving-warrants
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]