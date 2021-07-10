Black box analysis C-130 to get one month PAF





Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) – 11 July 2021 – 12:00 am

MANILA, Philippines – The black box of the unfortunate Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft has been sent to the United States for analysis and it will take about a month. Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano, head of PAF’s Office of Public Works, said the analysis would help investigate the crash that killed at least 50 people last week. The black box contains a captured voice recorder and flight data recorders that will help determine what happened during the fatal crash. Mariano added that all parts of the C-130 have been recovered and that the military will carry out a reconstruction of the aircraft in Mactan. “Right now, all angles and possibilities are being explored. We can say that the recovery in the area is 100 percent complete. “The (aircraft wreckage) will be placed on a naval vessel and brought to Mactan, where it will be assembled and rebuilt to see what could have happened to the plane,” he told the Philippine during a Laging Handa press conference. . Mariano said the C-130 involved in the crash was valid for air, despite being a refurbished U.S. aircraft The Chief of Staff of the Philippine Armed Forces (AFP), General Cirilito Sobejana, has ordered a full assessment of all military equipment following the fatal incident. PAF said it has already transported the remains of 11 of its 12 crashed planes to their families. A corpse is still for verification and will be brought to the family upon completion of the protocols. “They do not have to worry, PAF is doing everything to identify our staff and make sure that, through dental records and DNA tests, we will ensure that the deceased is brought home properly to them. , “added Mariano. PAF provided subordinates of crashed aircraft for assistance and immediate release of monetary benefits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2021/07/11/2111654/c-130-black-box-analysis-take-month-paf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

