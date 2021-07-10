Former local and international architect Paul Steelman assesses the future of Atlantic Citys | Local News

















International architect Paul Steelman recently added two impressive lines to his CV: Circa and Resorts World, two of the newest casinos in Las Vegas. But this kid from Atlantic City did not always have offices in Vegas, Macau, Ho Chi Minh City and Amsterdam. Steelman, a former Longport resident and Atlantic City high school student, followed in his fathers footsteps by becoming an architect. Between working in the Atlantic City Planning and Development Department and helping design the city’s first casino, Resorts International, he has had a hand in shaping the city as we know it today. Steelman opened his own architectural firm in 1987 shortly after moving to Vegas. In 2005, he returned to Atlantic City to work on renovations at Harrahs Resort. At the time, Harrahs was looking to compete with the newly built Casino & Spa Hotel Borgata. ATLANTIC CITY Caesars Entertainment on Thursday raised meals and donated to the Community They wanted to build a Neiman Marcus, which I thought was a terrible idea, Steelman said. We went for a snowy day walk to the rooftop pool at Harrahs Casino, and I said, You know what? We need to build an indoor pool that has a glass dome and then it can be a nightclub. A week later, Steelman brought back a model for The Pool in Harrahs that was approved. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{butonin_text_} { Even though Vegas is his home now, he still frequents the Atlantic City area to visit his mother. Steelman assessed what the future of his former hometown might be.

