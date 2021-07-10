The heat wave spread fire that engulfed Lyton, British Columbia

TORONTO Something strange was happening to acacia trees in Lytton, British Columbia.

The small town in Western Canada had seen three days of extreme heat each breaking national temperature records by June 30, rising to 121 degrees. That morning at the Lytton Chinese Historical Museum, Lorna Fandrich spotted green leaves falling from the trees surrounding the building, she said, apparently unable to tolerate the heat.

A few hours later, Litton was burning. A village of less than 300 people, nestled between mountain ranges and prone to hot summers, the town was consumed by flames that destroyed 90 percent of it, killing two and injuring several others, authorities said.

Investigators are investigating whether local rail traffic is responsible for starting the fire, which was exacerbated by the heat, amid temperatures that climate researchers say would have been virtually impossible without the global warming caused by humans.

On Friday, when a trail was finally cleared of power lines, bricks and other debris to leave room for five buses taking residents to visit the town, the village was almost unknown, residents said.