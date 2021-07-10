International
The heat wave spread fire that engulfed Lyton, British Columbia
TORONTO Something strange was happening to acacia trees in Lytton, British Columbia.
The small town in Western Canada had seen three days of extreme heat each breaking national temperature records by June 30, rising to 121 degrees. That morning at the Lytton Chinese Historical Museum, Lorna Fandrich spotted green leaves falling from the trees surrounding the building, she said, apparently unable to tolerate the heat.
A few hours later, Litton was burning. A village of less than 300 people, nestled between mountain ranges and prone to hot summers, the town was consumed by flames that destroyed 90 percent of it, killing two and injuring several others, authorities said.
Investigators are investigating whether local rail traffic is responsible for starting the fire, which was exacerbated by the heat, amid temperatures that climate researchers say would have been virtually impossible without the global warming caused by humans.
On Friday, when a trail was finally cleared of power lines, bricks and other debris to leave room for five buses taking residents to visit the town, the village was almost unknown, residents said.
Mounds of deformed metal and disfigured wood were pulled out of the dilapidated buildings. Whatever the brick walls remained was often damaged by black burnt marks.
Matilda and Peter Brown saw their home destroyed, leaving only the skeleton of a traditional indigenous hut used to dry salmon in the air.
This was our home, Ms. Brown said through tears. This was our sanctuary. We have no place right now.
The extreme heat wave that erupted in much of the Northwest Pacific in late June sparked widespread fires, a drastic increase in heat-related deaths and environmental devastation that wiped out millions of coastal wildlife.
Litton was hit particularly hard, with temperatures ranging between 116 and 121 degrees. The fire left displaced residents and neighboring indigenous communities wondering what could be saved amidst the ashes.
Where many buildings stood, it is now merely scorched earth, the village of Litton said in a July 6 statement.
For more than a week, residents, constrained by returning to their homes, were left wondering if any of their previous lives survived the fire.
Mr Brown, who is from Lytton First Nation, lost one of the cedar family baskets and some personal documents, placed away in a gun safe.
Ms. Brown is a member of Tskwaylaxw First Nation, near the neighboring town of Lillooet, where she was leading an addiction counseling group at the time of the fire. She said she was taking time off from work to fall in love with this nightmare.
I do not want to be an injured healer, she added.
A dramatic scene took place on June 30 when someone slammed the office windows after hours to notify the fire town, village staff members declaration said the mayor ordered a full evacuation as volunteer firefighters tried to contain the blazing flame in dry conditions that allowed it to crack through the city.
At the height of the heat wave, more than 90 crew members flew to British Columbia to help the fire service, fighting flames over thousands of acres in challenging conditions for overheating equipment. Sudden deaths also rose sharply due to the heat. Emergency responses took part in 777 reported to the provincial provincial office between June 25 and July 1, more than tripling the number in the same period last year.
The heat wave in Canada posed an additional public health concern as authorities were still facing the challenge of the coronavirus and Canadians who had just begun to enjoy some of the summer delights as restrictions eased.
Gordon Murray, president of the Two River Farmers Market in Lytton, said feelings of sadness, grief, anger and frustration aboard his bus on Friday were overwhelming.
Most troubling was how localized the fire was, he said. He and his partner have lived in Lytton for about a decade and could see their chimney and white chimney from their first point on the bus. They also lost a cat to the fire.
That was one of the weird things about it, is that the city has been wiped out, Mr Murray said. Literally, there is a random chimney stack as a kind of call to the fact that the city is completely gone.
Ten animal welfare workers were allowed behind the evacuation perimeter on July 8 to carry out a rescue of pets and animals. Forty-one animals were rescued and were being evaluated before they could be reunited with their owners, said Lorie Chortyk, a spokeswoman for the British Columbia Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Ms. Fandrich, the owner of the museum, decided not to join the tour because it will be very exciting and I think well just wait until they let us go down on an individual basis, she said.
Although not of Chinese heritage itself, it opened the museum in 2017, modeled after a traditional temple that once existed on that land to recognize the contributions and history of Chinese workers in British Columbia. It contained more than 1,600 artifacts, books and archives all lost in the fire. The city history museum also burned down.
Weve lost two of the essential parts of our history, Ms. Fandrich said. So they are all gone.
The nearby houses of her two sons were razed. Her brown daughter was also destroyed.
The severity of the fires that burned close to 1.7 million acres in Canada reported by its natural resources agency occurred with temperatures exceeding what researchers had ever seen in previous heat waves, according to a recent analysis by a team of international researchers. climate.
In the coastal areas of the Salish Sea, Christopher Harley, a marine biologist and professor at the University of British Columbia, has been observing the heat wave tax on the shoreline, estimating it to be in the billions. On a visit to the beach on Friday, he said chewing on dead mussels under his feet was a bleak reminder of the devastation of wildlife.
You start adding in mollusks, herbs and starfish and snails, he said. The real number, whatever it is, will be almost incomprehensible.
