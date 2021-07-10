The G20 warns of the risk of global recovery from virus variants

Global economic recovery at risk from rising new coronavirus variants and poor vaccine access in developing countries, finance ministers of the world’s 20 largest economies warned on Saturday

The G20 summit in the Italian city of Venice – the first face-to-face ministerial talks since the pandemic began – also approved a move to stop multinational corporations shifting profits to low-tax havens.

This paves the way for G20 leaders to finalize a new global corporate minimum tax rate of 15% at a Rome summit in October, a move that could salvage hundreds of billions of dollars to tired public treasures under the COVID-19 crisis. .



A final communiqué said the global economic outlook had improved since the G20 talks in April thanks to the distribution of vaccines and economic support packages, but acknowledged its fragility in the face of variants like the rapidly spreading Delta.

“Recovery is characterized by large divergences within and within countries and remains exposed to negative risks, in particular the spread of new variants of the COVID-19 virus and various vaccination steps,” it reads.

“We reaffirm our determination to use all available policy tools as long as required to address the adverse consequences of COVID-19,” he added, stressing that these must be consistent with maintaining price stability. and public finances.

The communiqué, while emphasizing support for “fair global sharing” of vaccines, did not propose concrete measures, but simply accepted a $ 50 billion recommendation for new vaccine funding from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Health Organization, and the World Health Organization. Trade.

“We all need to improve our vaccination performance anywhere in the world,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie told reporters. “We have very good economic forecasts for the G20 economies, and the only obstacle on the road to a rapid and strong economic return is the risk of having a new wave.”

Differences in vaccination levels between rich and poor in the world remain large. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called the divergence a “moral outrage” that also undermines broader efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

While some of the richest countries have now given over two-thirds of their citizens at least one vaccine, that figure drops below 5% for many African nations.

Brandon Locke, of the nonprofit public health group ONE Campaign, condemned what he described as G20 inaction, calling it “a loss-for-loss situation for all”

“Not only will it cost lives in poor countries, but it increases the risk of new variants that will wreak havoc on the richer ones,” he said.

TAX PROTECTIONS



A Reuters number of new COVID-19 infections shows they are growing in 69 countries, with the daily rate showing up since the end of June and now hitting 478,000.

Concerns have begun to grow that the spread of the Delta variant could halt economic recovery, especially in those countries where vaccination levels are lower.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the world was facing “a deteriorating two-way recovery” driven in part by changes in vaccine availability.

The biggest policy initiative in the talks was a well-flagged deal on the global corporate tax rate, covering eight years of squabbling over the issue.

Laying down a 15% global floor is intended to stop multinationals from shopping for the lowest tax rate. It would also change the way companies like Amazon and Google are taxed, based in part on where they sell products and services, rather than on the location of their headquarters.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said any country that opposes would be encouraged to register by October.

“We will try to do that, but I must stress that it is not essential that every country be on board,” she said, adding that the agreement included mechanisms against the use of tax havens everywhere.

G20 members make up more than 80% of world gross domestic product, 75% of global trade and 60% of the planet’s population, including the big hiters of the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and India.

In addition to European Union holdings Ireland, Estonia and Hungary, other countries that have not signed include Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Barbados and St. Petersburg. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Among other points of view, a fight in the US Congress over President Joe Biden’s planned increase for corporations and wealthy Americans could cause problems, as could a separate EU plan for a digital tax on tech companies.

U.S. Treasury officials say the EU plan is not in line with the broader global agreement, even if digital collection targets mainly European firms.

