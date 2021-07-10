International
The G20 warns of the risk of global recovery from virus variants
The G20 summit in the Italian city of Venice – the first face-to-face ministerial talks since the pandemic began – also approved a move to stop multinational corporations shifting profits to low-tax havens.
This paves the way for G20 leaders to finalize a new global corporate minimum tax rate of 15% at a Rome summit in October, a move that could salvage hundreds of billions of dollars to tired public treasures under the COVID-19 crisis. .
A final communiqué said the global economic outlook had improved since the G20 talks in April thanks to the distribution of vaccines and economic support packages, but acknowledged its fragility in the face of variants like the rapidly spreading Delta.
“Recovery is characterized by large divergences within and within countries and remains exposed to negative risks, in particular the spread of new variants of the COVID-19 virus and various vaccination steps,” it reads.
“We reaffirm our determination to use all available policy tools as long as required to address the adverse consequences of COVID-19,” he added, stressing that these must be consistent with maintaining price stability. and public finances.
The communiqué, while emphasizing support for “fair global sharing” of vaccines, did not propose concrete measures, but simply accepted a $ 50 billion recommendation for new vaccine funding from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Health Organization, and the World Health Organization. Trade.
“We all need to improve our vaccination performance anywhere in the world,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie told reporters. “We have very good economic forecasts for the G20 economies, and the only obstacle on the road to a rapid and strong economic return is the risk of having a new wave.”
Differences in vaccination levels between rich and poor in the world remain large. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called the divergence a “moral outrage” that also undermines broader efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
While some of the richest countries have now given over two-thirds of their citizens at least one vaccine, that figure drops below 5% for many African nations.
Brandon Locke, of the nonprofit public health group ONE Campaign, condemned what he described as G20 inaction, calling it “a loss-for-loss situation for all”
“Not only will it cost lives in poor countries, but it increases the risk of new variants that will wreak havoc on the richer ones,” he said.
TAX PROTECTIONS
A Reuters number of new COVID-19 infections shows they are growing in 69 countries, with the daily rate showing up since the end of June and now hitting 478,000.
Concerns have begun to grow that the spread of the Delta variant could halt economic recovery, especially in those countries where vaccination levels are lower.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the world was facing “a deteriorating two-way recovery” driven in part by changes in vaccine availability.
The biggest policy initiative in the talks was a well-flagged deal on the global corporate tax rate, covering eight years of squabbling over the issue.
Laying down a 15% global floor is intended to stop multinationals from shopping for the lowest tax rate. It would also change the way companies like Amazon and Google are taxed, based in part on where they sell products and services, rather than on the location of their headquarters.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said any country that opposes would be encouraged to register by October.
“We will try to do that, but I must stress that it is not essential that every country be on board,” she said, adding that the agreement included mechanisms against the use of tax havens everywhere.
G20 members make up more than 80% of world gross domestic product, 75% of global trade and 60% of the planet’s population, including the big hiters of the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and India.
In addition to European Union holdings Ireland, Estonia and Hungary, other countries that have not signed include Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Barbados and St. Petersburg. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Among other points of view, a fight in the US Congress over President Joe Biden’s planned increase for corporations and wealthy Americans could cause problems, as could a separate EU plan for a digital tax on tech companies.
U.S. Treasury officials say the EU plan is not in line with the broader global agreement, even if digital collection targets mainly European firms.
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/business/g20-warns-of-risk-to-global-recovery-from-virus-variants/articleshow/84299564.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]