Tamil Nadu extends restrictions on relaxation until July 19th





Here are the updates from Saturday: Government Tamil Nadu on Saturday extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state with certain relaxations until July 19th. From Monday, stores will be allowed to operate until 9 p.m., and central and state government recruitment exams will also be allowed. India registered 42,766 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the country census since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 at 3,07,95,716. The number of places rose to 4,07,145 with more 1,206 deaths recorded in a span of 24 hours. Sabarimala Temple in Kerala will reopen for its five-day monthly puppy between July 17th and July 21st. Worshipers who have been fully vaccinated and those with negative RT-PCR reports issued within 48 hours will be allowed to visit the temple. The Center told the Delhi High Court that it has asked all states and territories of the Union to ensure strict observance of Covid-19directives and take the necessary measures under the Disaster Management Act. The statement was made in a status report on suo motu High Court proceedings over violations of Covid-19 protocols in various markets in the National Capital. Minister of Health in Kerala Veena George said the ongoing reporting of a large number of coronavirus cases in the state was part of governments’ strategy in tackling the pandemic and was not a cause for alarm. She said infections have generally flattened out and a similar trend has been seen in the first wave as well. Maharashtra records 8,296 new cases and 179 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the infection number to 61,49,264 and the number to 1,25,528. Its capital Mumbai reported 504 new cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths. With this, the total number of infections of cities increased to 7,27,141 and the number of data increased to 15,612. Delhi registered 76 new cases, bringing the number of cases to 14,35,030. With one death, the number of national capital rose to 25,012. IN Tamil Nadu, the infection number was 25,16,011 as the state registered 2,913 new cases. Revenue rose by 49 to 33,371. Meghalaya Prime Minister Conrad Sangma said 92% of those who died due to Covid-19 in the state had not received even a single dose of the vaccine. He said that out of 749 deaths due to infection in Meghalaya, 691 citizens were not inoculated. Secretary of the Union Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a meeting to review steps taken by state governments to control the spread of Covid-19 at hill stations and resorts. At the meeting, he said the second wave was not over yet and urged states to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The Tripura government said at least 90% of the Covid-19 samples it sent for genome sorting contained the highly contagious Delta Plus variant. Up to 138 of the 151 samples were of the variant, said Deep Kumar Debbarma, Covid-19 joint officer, said. Globally, coronavirus disease has infected over 18.59 crore people and killed over 40.17 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according toJohns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, chief scientific officer of the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan said the Covid-19 pandemic has not slowed down.

