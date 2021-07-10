England’s first part of Euro 2020 reflects how Gareth Southgate and the players changed the mood of a nation

BURTON ON TRENT, England – It was months after England ran into the 2018 World Cup semi-finals when manager Gareth Southgate began to realize the impact he had made on the country.

“What struck me returning from Russia was the families who came to me on the street, people who came to me on the street from all backgrounds of our country and said they felt they could go to a game now and not be abused in stadium, connect with the team, “Southgate said ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday (3pm ET; broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN +).

“They felt part of it. And that inclusion is really important to us because I think it’s what modern England is. We know it has not always been that way and there are historical reasons for that. But that level of tolerance and inclusion it’s what we need to be to move forward. “

This reunion between the team and its supporters reached new heights after Wednesday’s semi-final victory over Denmark, when Southgate and his players joined more than 60,000 fans in a rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” after the whistle of last. It was quite a contrast to the team’s thoughts at the start of the competition.

With a range of attacking talents including Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, fans expected a gifted lineup that sought to offset the longstanding concern for a defensive defense. which will further weaken you from the absence of Harry Maguire at the start of the tournament.

There was concern in the Southgate team selections in the group stage; Grealish was limited to a super-sub role, Rashford played even less and Sancho lost completely to the squad for the opening match against Croatia.

Sterling’s goal secured a winning start, but a poor 0-0 draw against Scotland in game two increased calls for England to play without a handbrake, which became more vocal when a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic was claimed in groups the score of 0.0 in the second half.

However, since then, Southgate’s study approach has gradually gained over a view of the growing public believing that his long wait for the glory of the tournament may end soon. First came the last 16th victory against Germany, then Ukraine was crushed in Rome, before the triumph over Denmark returned to reach a final place.

Profit solves everything, as they say, but the rise of England results and the unity of a nation after team is the product of a Southgate cultural change has been a key figure in the initiation. While past teams have been burdened by fear of failure or lack of enthusiasm, the current incarnation of the team has been encouraged to be expressed, on and off the field.

Sterling and Sancho are just two of several players to support racial equality and Rashford forced the British government into a change in policy on free school meals, while Tyrone Mings and Jordan Henderson were among a group of professionals to talk to ministers about treatment of Internet Abuse

Players are considering making a donation to the National Health Service from their Euro 2020 prize money, another sign that, far from detaching from public life, this group is actively engaging and seeking to change it for the better. And they take their lead from their manager, one of the most thoughtful and effective communicators in football.

“I hope they have represented the country in a way that they can relate to,” Southgate said. “I feel it’s important. With the national team, it’s different from clubs. Some clubs have a clear identity and I think they are strong because of that.

“We have a picture of what being English should represent and the standards we want to hit. You still have to win football matches. If not, those messages and things we do not have the same influence on. But I think we still need to be consistent in what we think is important.

“We have tremendous examples of players who set a really good example for the little kids who watch them and will aspire to be them during this tournament. Importers It is important that their parents when talking to those kids say,” we are quite happy for you to be a Raheem [Sterling], and Marcus [Rashford], a Calvin Phillips’ or whoever they are because they stand for the right things both off and on the field. “

Gareth Southgate has led England to a first tournament final since the 1966 World Cup. Getty

When Southgate took over five years ago, the England team was in a dark spot. The aftermath of a last-16 appearance against Iceland at Euro 2016 led to the resignation of Roy Hodgson, then replacement Sam Allardyce lasted 67 days – and just one game – before leaving his post when an undercover newspaper investigation revealed that he was offering tips on how to circumvent FA rules on player transfers.

It was the last unifying chapter in a devastating story, but Southgate began to systematically deconstruct the inherent flaws in the national team psyche – a fear of failure, an inferiority complex to top opponents and a hatred of penalty kicks – and the results have been outstanding: The semi-final runs to the final World Cup and the inaugural UEFA Nations League a year later before delivering a first tournament final in 55 years at Euro 2020.

“I was moving into a job where the profile was much bigger than anything I had ever had, so there was no way I could become the finished article; I still am not,” said Southgate, whose previous managerial experience consisted of three years at Middlesbrough and three others at the helm of England under-21s.

“You obviously have confidence that you can get results and the things you implement will work and then the players see evidence that those things are working and then they start believing in what you are telling them about the opposition or the way that “How should we play. There is no shortcut to this.”

Southgate is addressing select media in St George’s Park, the national team base that opened in 2012. The Football Association unveiled an “England DNA” two years later, but only under the current regime of cultural change around the senior team has really taken effect, with the man at the top growing in faith and confidence that what he is doing is working.

“When you’re more comfortable with yourself, which I think I’m done in the role,” Southgate said. Once you have that convenience in yourself, if you submit something that is in vain, then accept, ‘Okay, we didn’t get it right, we’ll try another way.’ While you may worry about it a little more if you won’t “to be comfortable in yourself. It takes time.”

Such work has been undertaken during a turbulent time for the country as a whole. Vote “Brexit” to leave the European Union occurred before this defeat to Iceland and created the lines of demolition that have only grown in the meantime, with each side of the division more ingrained.

And the last 18 months have seen Britain affected by global issues. Racial tensions have risen, with players showing support for causes of social justice following the death of George Floyd in the United States. the decision to get a knee before the matches led to criticism from some politicians and friction from some fans.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the Euro to be delayed by a year, hit the country so hard that it recorded the highest death rate in the world in early 2021, before the successful implementation of an extensive vaccination program.

And so, while Euro 2020 has given England a belated reason to party, Southgate is aware of the complex strands that make up the nation’s rediscovered patriotism. He, however, wants to focus on the positives.

“I think there are historical things we should be proud of,” he said. “We have had incredible inventions in this country.

“We have so many things here that we should be proud that perhaps we underestimate that, maybe if we were to live in other countries, we always see what is good for them, but we are always seeing the negatives of our country and still we have so much to be proud of and so much talent coming in all industries really ”.

Southgate avoids praise for England’s revival to its players, but there is another story, inevitable. Even if he claims that “those certain moments in your life do not have to define you”, last month he continued what he started three years ago in Russia: A chance, as a manager, to rectify the disappointment he felt in Euro ’96, when his missed penalty led to England’s exit to the semi-finals.

The 50-year-old spins the wedding ring around his finger when asked to discuss the high attention he’s held after becoming the first England boss to reach a grand tournament final since Sir Alf Ramsey in the Cup of the World 1966. In his response, Southgate calls another of his predecessors as he – again – seeks to marry the twin goals of a successful team and develop players as people.

“Sir Bobby [Robson] … was a fantastic model as well as getting results with the team. As it was with the people, the time he had for the people; he was like that to me as a player every time I met him and as a new manager. These kinds of things play in your mind; that you are following this line of history that we talked about with the players. “

Robson nearly topped his absences as England manager, but Southgate has led a team to the brink. “This is our moment,” he said Friday; one more victory at Wembley would complete the transformation.