Mehul Choksi claims cooperation between India, Dominica | Latest India News

Mehul Choksi has claimed before the Dominican Supreme Court that the Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anurag, wrote to the Dominican authorities on May 25, two days after he disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda, requesting his deportation to India.

Fugitive Diamantaire has claimed that the way India learned of his detention in Dominica and issued a request letter so quickly shows that there was some cooperation between the two governments.

Choksi made the allegations in an affidavit filed before the high court earlier this week in support of his guilt seeking judicial review of illegal entry proceedings against him. He attached the letter, allegedly signed by a senior CBI official on May 25, who runs the Securities and Exchange Commission (BSFC) to the agency, and shared it with him from the Dominica’s prosecution department. HT has reviewed the affidavit.

The document says India was making an attempt to deport Choksi directly to India, without involving any litigation.

After Choksi filed a petition for habeas corpus in the Dominica high court alleging kidnapping, India moved the court on June 8, seeking his deportation on the grounds that he continues to be an Indian citizen and must be sent to India to face with charges. The legal process in the courts may take time as the case has already been postponed until August and is expected to be extended until the end of the year.

To be on the safe side, governments usually have direct communication with each other on eviction issues, as it is an administrative process.

Anurag, who speaks only by name, did not respond to HTs calls on Saturday.

News of Choksi missing from Antigua entered the public domain on May 25, when Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne and police issued statements saying the businessman disappeared on May 23 in the evening and the search was for him.

According to official Dominican records, he was apprehended on his territory on May 24 and charged with illegal entry the next day. Dominica police have told the high court that it established Choksis’ identity only on May 27, when his driver’s license was obtained.

Choksis lawyer Vijay Aggarwal and his wife Priti Choksi have, however, claim that he was abducted from Antigua by 7-8 men, tortured and brought to Dominica by a boat.

There is overwhelming evidence recorded to show that various important people knew that Mehul Choksi was arrested in Dominica on May 25, although it was declared to the world and his family much later and the attitude of the Dominica police is that they got the identity of Mehul Choksi confirmed only on May 27, when they found his driving license. So it all speaks volumes. Less said better, Aggarwal said Saturday.

Choksi has claimed in his oath that a plan to kidnap him and take him to Dominica was drawn up only after the Indian government realized that extradition proceedings in Antigua would take too long.

The fugitive has also attached the Antigua police investigation report, which he claims was unofficially obtained by his legal team, and concludes that his kidnapping claim is credible.

Both the governments of Antigua & Barbuda and Dominica have denied the allegations.

The Indian government has demanded the deportation of Choksis on the grounds that he organized the $ 952 million Punjab National Bank scam and that he continues to be an Indian citizen after his waiver of citizenship was never accepted by the Ministry of Labor. Internal (MHA).

Choksi has stated in the oath that he will present expert evidence to challenge this claim of the Indian government.