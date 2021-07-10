Leaders of Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian mark South Sudan Independence Day





Pope Francis, Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury and Rev. Fr. Jim Wallace, moderator of the Church of Scotland, marked the 10th anniversary of South Sudan’s independence and again promised to visit the country when there is lasting peace. But to get to that point, Christian leaders told South Sudanese politicians, “This may require personal sacrifice on your part as leaders the example of Christ’s own leadership shows this powerfully.” South Sudan was celebrating 10th Independence Day on July 9, but for the past eight years has been embroiled in a civil war. Nearly 400,000 people have been killed since December 2013 and about 4 million people have been displaced. The civil war began in 2013 after President Salva Kiir fired Riek Machar, the first vice president, and their supporters began fighting with each other. Since February 2020, Machar is back in office and the two are trying to govern together. The pope and the Anglican and Presbyterian leaders told the politicians, “We want you to know that we stand by you as we look to the future and try to rediscover how best to serve all the people of South Sudan.”

As they did in a similar message to politicians at Christmas, religious leaders recalled “with joy and thanksgiving” the withdrawal, prayer and supplications of April 2019, politicians had at the Vatican with Pope Francis and Archbishop Welby. “Serious promises” were made on the occasion, they said. “We pray that those promises will shape your actions, so that it becomes possible for us to visit and celebrate with you and your people in person, honoring your contributions to a nation that fulfills the hopes” South Sudan had in independence. “Your nation is blessed with immense potential and we encourage you to make even greater efforts to enable your people to enjoy the full fruits of independence,” they said. “When we last wrote to you at Christmas, we prayed that you might experience greater trust among you and be more generous in the service of your people,” the letter continued. “Since then, we have been happy to see little progress.” But the religious leaders wrote, “Unfortunately, your people continue to live in fear and insecurity and there is no confidence that their nation can really deliver the” justice, freedom and prosperity “celebrated in your national anthem. Much more needs to be done. to become in South Sudan to form a nation that reflects the kingdom of God, in which the dignity of all is respected and all agree. “ Caritas Internationalis, the Vatican-based umbrella organization for Catholic national charities, acknowledged the many and profound problems South Sudan faces as it seeks to consolidate peace, promote reconciliation, feed the poor and promote development. “To survive this new state will need international help to build the nation through micro-development programs in rural areas where the land is still fertile. Without education, there will be no long-term peace and the country needs massive support for provide assistance for integral health programs, “said Aloysius John, general secretary of Caritas Internationalis, in a statement on 9 July. Gabriel Yai, director of Caritas South Sudan, said that with the signing of a peace treaty in 2018, the promise that members of the various armed factions will be trained to form a single national army and with the oath of parliamentarians, the nation finally there is a chance. “This is the golden opportunity for the international community to help build the nation,” Yai said in a statement released by Caritas Internationalis July 9. “Our country needs more than ever international political support to consolidate the political emancipation of leaders and build a state army that will protect the people.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncronline.org/news/vatican/pope-anglican-presbyterian-leaders-marked-south-sudans-independence-day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos