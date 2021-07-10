Anil Joshis the next move being watched intently





AMRITSAR With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ousting former local government minister Anil Joshi from the party for six years over what state President Ashwani Sharma has called disciplinary and anti-party activities, Joshis’ next move will be seen with attention in political circles. Sources said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be the least of its priorities, with former Punjab (IG) Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Partap joining it recently. As Amritsar senior police supervisor (SSP) in 2009, Kunwar had closed the horns with Joshi, a BJP MLA at the time, who sat on a dharna against his government demanding his transfer. Alsoshtë also given that Joshi will run in the next elections from any of the segments of the assembly in Amritsar. Kunwar, however, is likely to receive the AAP ticket from Amritsar in the north, a Hindu-dominated country and Joshi’s home ground. Lawyer RP Singh, a close aide to Joshi, who had left the BJP in support of the protesting farmers a few months ago and joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), congratulated him. In a Facebook post, RP said, Congratulations on being Independent. The post carried the SAD election symbol, with a victory sign for the 2022 assembly elections. This is being interpreted to mean that Joshi is likely to join the SAD. The seat-sharing agreement between the SAD and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), however, is seen as an obstacle to this possibility. The SAD has already given him the place in North Amritsar from where Joshi was elected as MLA in 2007 and 2012, in BSP. When asked, a senior SAD leader said, Resolving this issue is not difficult if Joshi is ready to join the party. SAD predominates in some villages that fall into this constituency. Joshi, however, will recall that SAD workers in Tarn Taran had broken into his brother and his aides during the local elections years ago. For Congress, sitting MLA Sunil Dutti, had defeated Joshi on his home field in 2017. Another influential Congress leader, Amritsar Karamjit mayor Singh Rintu, is also from this country. Thus, political observers conclude that Congress may not be a viable option for Joshi. Some of his aides claim he can also run as an Independent, as he has considerable influence in the constituency. When asked about his future, Joshi said, I have no agenda / plan to join any other party. I have been punished for supporting farmers and I accept it. At least I was not hanged. I am a product of the organization and I am connected to their ideology from which I can not detach. I have always worked honestly for my country and Punjab. I am proud to be Punjabi and will always raise the voice of the people of the states, regardless of the consequences, he added.

