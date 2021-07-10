2,146 raids in Bengaluru: 1,548 detained in cracking down on criminals | Latest India News





City police on Saturday raided about 2,146 homes accompanied by poor people and 1,548 people were taken into custody by city police, said Bengaluru Commissioner Kamal Pant. The raids were also carried out at Parappanna Agrahara Central Prison, he added. Pant told HT that the raids started as early as 5 a.m. and all senior officials had decided on the raids and the highest number of cases booked during the raid. We booked 561 drivers under different sections; this is the highest in the history of any raid so far. We also seized 91 weapons, he said. Out of 561 cases, 48 ​​persons reserved under the Weapons Act for possession of weapons, 84 reserved under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act after illegal drugs were seized and two persons are reserved for planning the execution of ambiguity. About 406 reserved in other prevention sections. We have contacted them and if they violate the conditions, they will be arrested, Pant added. The raids come after a series of high-profile killings in the city in the last 15 days. An accomplice of Rashid Malabari, a suspected shooter in the Dawood gang, Kareem Ali, was killed on June 22nd. Rekha Kadiresh, a former accomplice, was hacked to death on June 24. One financier named Madan and another named Krishna Murthy were killed on July 3 and 4 at the borders of various police stations. When asked if the raids were a reaction to the recent killings in the city, the commissioner said the raids were part of preventive action by police. It is not true that crimes in Bengaluru have increased. Of the four murders reported in Bengaluru, three were for personal reasons, and only Madan’s murder was linked to gangs. We have been planning this raid for some time, and since the blockade was lifted, we thought it was the right time, he said. Along with the raids on the Bengaluru Police Eighth Division, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) carried out raids on Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The raids started early at 5 in the morning and during the raids, 200 grams of marijuana and 29 weapons were seized. Information found during the raid has been shared with the prison department for further action, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Police Commissioner (CCB). Commissioner Pant also added that administrative transfers would be carried out in all ranks in the Bengaluru police to ensure that no police officer or officer stays in a separate station for more than three years. The transfers of sub-inspectors, ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspectors), to police chiefs have been completed. The same will be done soon for the soldiers. We will ensure that there is no case for any police officer to stand in a post and help criminals there, Pant added. When asked how the kings of some gangs were missing from the city during the attacks, Pant said they would be questioned soon. Meanwhile, Bengaluru police will now reserve landlords renting a place to foreign nationals accused of narcotics and drug cases for lack of proper care, said a communication from the police department. Police noted that some landlords were not verifying foreign national documents before renting out their property to get higher rents. City police said they will undertake a triple investigation into narcotics cases involving foreign nationals henceforth the side of sellers, the involvement of foreigners in the drug mafia and the side of homeowners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/2146-raids-in-bengaluru-1-548-detained-in-crack-down-on-criminals-101625944180285.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

