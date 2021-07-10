Haryana blamed for lack of water in Delhi: Raghav Chadha | Latest Delhi News





Delhi Jal (DJB) Deputy Chairman Raghav Chadha blamed the Haryana government for causing a severe water crisis in the national capital and urged the neighboring state to implement orders from the Supreme Court for water sharing. The Haryana government, however, said it was respecting water sharing pacts and blamed internal mismanagement in Delhi for the shortage. Haryana has reduced its water supply to the Yamuna River by 120 million gallons per day (MGD), which has led to a 100 MGD drop in drinking water production in Delhi, Chadha said, during a press conference. The water released in Yamuna is treated in various water treatment plants (PTP) after which it reaches the household. Water production in Chandrawal WTP has dropped from 90 MGD to 55 MGD, in Wazirabad WTP from 135 MGD to 80 MGD and in Okhla WTP from 20 MGD to 15 MGD. Water production in Delhi has dropped from 245 MGD to 150-145 MGD. This is at a time when the Yamuna River High Board instructed Haryana to provide an additional 150 cusecs of water in addition to providing the legally prescribed amount of water to meet the requirements, Chadha said. Water supply has been disrupted in areas falling under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), central Delhi and parts of western and southern Delhi due to reduced supply from Haryana. Delhi receives Yamuna water coming from Haryana in three places – the CLC canal, the DSB canal and the Wazirabad basin. There has been a major reduction of water received in the CLC and DSB canals while the Wazirabad basin has not received the supply, Chadha added. AAP spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj also attacked the Haryana government for the continued stagnation of Delhi water. Almost 10% of total water consumption is not being released, which means that about 20 people who do not get drinking water, Bharadwaj said in a statement. DJB has been raising the water issue with Haryana since May. I fold my hands and urge the Haryana government not to reduce the water supply in Delhi as we need water to drink, Chadha said. Denying the DJBs’ claims, a spokesman for the Haryana irrigation department told Delhi that he had not reduced the water released in Delhi. … Haryana is supplying 1,049 cusecs to Munak or more than 950 cusecs water (against 939 cusecs) at the Bawana contact point, through its canal system, which is more than their legal share … Lack of water in Delhi is the result of internal mismanagement; Haryana has no role in it. It is worth mentioning that due to a delayed monsoon, Haryana is facing serious water shortage but we are still maintaining the water supply in Delhi without any reduction, said the spokesperson. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesman Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the Delhi government has failed to ensure adequate water supply, adding that the Capital is taking its full share from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Delhi is facing water shortages because the city government led by Arvind Kejriwal has failed to control water theft and has not been able to use its full water treatment capacity, he said.

