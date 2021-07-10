International
Public alarm rises in Boris Johnsons plan for Covid freedom day | Coronavirus
Boris Johnson faces a growing revolt over plans to end most of Covid’s restrictions on July 19, including the mandatory wearing of face masks on public transportation and in hospitals as half the public now says they want the day of freedom to be delayed.
Last night, as doctors and other NHS workers demanded that fraud continue in hospitals, regional political leaders broke ranks, saying they would overpower the national government over the issue and strongly advised people to continue wearing masks. in public transport.
Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, told spotter that with Covid’s cases growing rapidly again, Freedom Day risked becoming a day of anxiety for a large number of vulnerable people because the government was making unreasonable decisions.
The government is simply wrong to decide everything from here as a matter of pure personal choice. That is not the case, Burnham said. Many people who are vulnerable to the virus have to use public transport and make food purchases in person. This is why wearing face masks in these environments should have remained mandatory. I will strongly encourage the people of Greater Manchester to continue to wear masks on public transport out of respect for others.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is also involved in urgent talks with the government, Transport for London (TfL), private train operators and unions as support grows for the mandatory wearing of face masks in the capital transport network.
It is understandable that Khan believes that maintaining the mask demand for all modes of transportation would be the simplest and safest measure. He said last week that the use of face masks reduces the spread of Covid and essentially gives Londoners the confidence to travel online, which is vital to our economic recovery.
An Opinium Poll for spotter found that 73% of people now believe that wearing masks on public transport should continue while 50% said Freedom Day, when the vast majority of other checks will end, should be postponed again beyond July 19th. This compared to just over a third (31%) who think the government should move forward as planned. Only 10% think the restrictions should have been lifted earlier.
Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid are expected to confirm their plans for a massive lifting of government controls Monday, ending social distancing, allowing all countries to open without restrictions on numbers, and closing work from home. if you can advise despite Covid infections have risen last Friday to the highest level since early February.
But there are growing fears that the move will cause chaos, confusion and anger as more organizations and businesses go their own way and set rules out of line with the new quiet government regime. Last week it emerged that several restaurant and pub chains, including Rare Restaurants and City Pub Group, were planning to insist on wearing masks and social distancing after July 19th.
Older NHS figures are raising fears over the impact of wearing masks in hospitals, saying it means more infections, including among staff, and exacerbating the backlog of non-Covid-related surgeries, which now stands at more than five million.
Government officials are already considering whether fully vaccinated NHS workers should be allowed to avoid self-isolation to ease pressures.
Sarah-Jane Marsh, chief executive of the Women and Children Trust at the Birmingham NHS, who served as director of testing in the government evidence and tracking program, said: “We are all concerned about how we can ensure that members of the public wear any mask at all sites post the date 19. We are already facing major adherence challenges and have no real means to implement it. It’s a legal requirement now, but more and more people are rejecting it and becoming very affirmative with it.
Chris Hopson, chief executive of the NHS Insurers, said a combination of self-isolation, growing pressures from infections and accumulated staff turnover since the start of the pandemic is likely to create problems this summer. A trust [is] predicting an overall absenteeism rate of 20% in three weeks resulting in 900 missed operations, he said. The Delta variant, now the dominant variant, is 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, first identified in Kent. The risk of purchasing Covid-19 by patients with nosocomial infection and staff in healthcare settings is respectively higher.
Ministers have also been contacted by unions representing store workers about the threat to their health from the end of the masking rules, with concerns that key workers, often in low-wage jobs, will be the ones most at risk. .
The World Health Organization (WHO) is becoming increasingly vocal about the dangers of government plans. While not referring to the named Prime Minister, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director Covid-19, said that allowing the spread of the disease and infecting others by not implementing proven proven actions that prevent infections, reduce the spread, prevent diseases and save lives is immoral, unethical and unscientific.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/10/public-alarm-grows-at-boris-johnsons-plan-for-covid-freedom-day
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]