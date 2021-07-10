Public alarm rises in Boris Johnsons plan for Covid freedom day | Coronavirus

Boris Johnson faces a growing revolt over plans to end most of Covid’s restrictions on July 19, including the mandatory wearing of face masks on public transportation and in hospitals as half the public now says they want the day of freedom to be delayed.

Last night, as doctors and other NHS workers demanded that fraud continue in hospitals, regional political leaders broke ranks, saying they would overpower the national government over the issue and strongly advised people to continue wearing masks. in public transport.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, told spotter that with Covid’s cases growing rapidly again, Freedom Day risked becoming a day of anxiety for a large number of vulnerable people because the government was making unreasonable decisions.

The government is simply wrong to decide everything from here as a matter of pure personal choice. That is not the case, Burnham said. Many people who are vulnerable to the virus have to use public transport and make food purchases in person. This is why wearing face masks in these environments should have remained mandatory. I will strongly encourage the people of Greater Manchester to continue to wear masks on public transport out of respect for others.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is also involved in urgent talks with the government, Transport for London (TfL), private train operators and unions as support grows for the mandatory wearing of face masks in the capital transport network.

It is understandable that Khan believes that maintaining the mask demand for all modes of transportation would be the simplest and safest measure. He said last week that the use of face masks reduces the spread of Covid and essentially gives Londoners the confidence to travel online, which is vital to our economic recovery.

An Opinium Poll for spotter found that 73% of people now believe that wearing masks on public transport should continue while 50% said Freedom Day, when the vast majority of other checks will end, should be postponed again beyond July 19th. This compared to just over a third (31%) who think the government should move forward as planned. Only 10% think the restrictions should have been lifted earlier.

Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid are expected to confirm their plans for a massive lifting of government controls Monday, ending social distancing, allowing all countries to open without restrictions on numbers, and closing work from home. if you can advise despite Covid infections have risen last Friday to the highest level since early February.

But there are growing fears that the move will cause chaos, confusion and anger as more organizations and businesses go their own way and set rules out of line with the new quiet government regime. Last week it emerged that several restaurant and pub chains, including Rare Restaurants and City Pub Group, were planning to insist on wearing masks and social distancing after July 19th.

Older NHS figures are raising fears over the impact of wearing masks in hospitals, saying it means more infections, including among staff, and exacerbating the backlog of non-Covid-related surgeries, which now stands at more than five million.

Government officials are already considering whether fully vaccinated NHS workers should be allowed to avoid self-isolation to ease pressures.

People celebrating in Soho in December; there is the fear of similar crowds gathering inside as social distancing ends. Photos: Henry Nicholls / Reuters

Sarah-Jane Marsh, chief executive of the Women and Children Trust at the Birmingham NHS, who served as director of testing in the government evidence and tracking program, said: “We are all concerned about how we can ensure that members of the public wear any mask at all sites post the date 19. We are already facing major adherence challenges and have no real means to implement it. It’s a legal requirement now, but more and more people are rejecting it and becoming very affirmative with it.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of the NHS Insurers, said a combination of self-isolation, growing pressures from infections and accumulated staff turnover since the start of the pandemic is likely to create problems this summer. A trust [is] predicting an overall absenteeism rate of 20% in three weeks resulting in 900 missed operations, he said. The Delta variant, now the dominant variant, is 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, first identified in Kent. The risk of purchasing Covid-19 by patients with nosocomial infection and staff in healthcare settings is respectively higher.

Ministers have also been contacted by unions representing store workers about the threat to their health from the end of the masking rules, with concerns that key workers, often in low-wage jobs, will be the ones most at risk. .

The World Health Organization (WHO) is becoming increasingly vocal about the dangers of government plans. While not referring to the named Prime Minister, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director Covid-19, said that allowing the spread of the disease and infecting others by not implementing proven proven actions that prevent infections, reduce the spread, prevent diseases and save lives is immoral, unethical and unscientific.