U.S., 20 other nations condemn closure of Hong Kong newspaper by Beijing





The United States and 20 other nations issued a joint statement Saturday condemning Beijing over the closure of the pro-democracy newspaper Hong Kong’s Apple Daily. The group of 21 governments issueddeclarationthrough the Coalition for Media Freedom a partnership of countries formed in 2019 to protect media freedom and the safety of journalists. The coalition expressed strong concerns about the forcible closure of the Apple Daily newspaper and the arrest of its staff by Hong Kong authorities. The Declaration was signed by the Governments of Australia, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Slovakia, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the US Apple Daily was forced to shut down at the end of last month after five of its editors and executives were arrested and charged with collaborating with a foreign country, violating a recently established security law. Authorities cited more than 30 articles they said played a role in encouraging foreign governments to impose sanctions. It was the first time the law was used to oppress journalists over something they published. Governments said the use of the law to suppress journalists is a serious and negative step that undermines Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong. The action against Apple Daily comes against a backdrop of rising media censorship in Hong Kong, including pressure on the public broadcaster’s independence and recent legal action by Hong Kong authorities against journalists, the group said. Governments also expressed concern about the possible introduction of new legislation that they said could eliminate media scrutiny and criticism of government policies and actions. Freedom of the press has been essential to Hong Kong’s international success and reputation for many years. Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland authorities must fully respect and uphold this important right, in line with China’s international legal obligations, the statement said. President Biden Joe BidenCawthorn: Biden’s door-to-door vaccine strategy could be used to ‘get’ guns, Bible Trump Jr. calls on Manchin, Testers oppose Biden nominee for ATF On The Money: Biden fires Social Security Administration chief | IRS scandals follow Biden for more funding beforecondemned China on the closure of Apple Daily Beijing, saying the nation insisted on using its power to suppress independent media and silence dissenting views.

