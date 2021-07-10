The grenade blast raises tensions between the Assam-Mizoram border dispute





The grenade exploded when officers were in the interstate (Representative) border area Guwahati: Hours after a meeting of Assam and Mizoram secretaries-general on state border issues, a grenade was detonated along the interstate border on Saturday as senior officials were visiting the areas, officials said. According to Assam Police, a grenade exploded inside Mizoram territory when senior Assam officials including Additional Police (Border) Director Harmeet Singh and Cachar Deputy Chief Keerthi Jalli were visiting interstate border areas. Cachar Nimbalkar district police chief Vaibhav Chandrakant, who was accompanying the official team, said no one was injured in the blast. “Some people who belong to Mizoram are always trying to encroach on Assam territory, and impose obstacles when Assam officials and workers are undertaking development work. We have occasionally reported this to Mizoram, but these illegal activities are continue, “Mr. Chandrakant told reporters. People living in areas along the Assam-Mizoram interstate border said they have lived there for decades, but now Assam people accompanied by police are allegedly trying to evict them. Central paramilitary forces have been maintaining security on both sides of the interstate border since the problems began in October last year. An official in Aizawl said Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and his Assam counterpart Jishnu Baruah met on Friday in Delhi in the presence of Interior Ministry officials. Mizoram’s chief secretary has asked for time for further consultations. Assam’s chief secretary, after the meeting, told reporters in Delhi that the two sides had agreed on certain issues but the Mizoram government asked for some more time. “We look forward to signing an agreement at our next meeting after resolving cross-state border issues,” he said. Baruah. Since October last year, several interstate border clashes have taken place along the Assam-Mizoram border and over 50 people have been injured and more than 25 homes and shops have been burned by Assam. An Assam government school was damaged due to a massive explosion caused by unknown individuals by Mizoram last year. Following the intervention of Interior Minister Amit Shah, central paramilitary forces were deployed along the border to prevent further unrest following a series of clashes and blockades on the National Highway last October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/grenade-blast-raises-tension-amid-interstate-assam-mizoram-border-dispute-2483845 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos