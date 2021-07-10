Complete calls for coordinated efforts to supply Krishna water to Rayalaseema





Loudspeakers accuse KCRs of excessive withdrawal from the AP



Civil society members in the Anantapur district on Saturday decided to work in a coordinated manner with all political parties to protect the Rayalaseema people’s right to Krishna water and to ensure that the 122 tmcft allocated in the region are brought here without hindrance. . At a roundtable conference here at the NGO Home, MLC Vennapoosa Gopal Reddy along with Besta Corporation CEO KV Ramana called on all political parties to unite to fight for the rights of the region by opposing the Head of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statements that Andhra Pradesh was receiving more than its allocation at a time when Telangana was generating energy by wasting precious water reserves in the Srisailam Reservoir intended for drinking and agricultural needs. Mr Gopal Reddy said it was because of YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s Jala Yagnam initiative that the Rayalaseema region was getting less water and the stance taken by YS Chief Minister Mohan Reddy was appreciated by all in the current dispute over Krishna waters. The role of the national parties in this dispute is important so that everything is resolved amicably, said Mr Gopal Reddy. An Appireddy teacher Harnadh Reddy and former Peddireddy leader Rythu Sangham along with another teacher widely known as 100 tv Ramanjaneyulu criticized the KCR for asking over what had been decided by the Kumar Braille Committee and urged him not to make statements about to serve its political purposes. We had collaborated with your region when projects like Kalwakurthy, Dindi and Palamuru were proposed for Mahabubnagar district and we did not object as people in that region were suffering but now as Rayalaseema is turning into a desert, KCR is not ready to allow proper quota of her people from Krishna, said Mr. Harnadh Reddy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/meet-calls-for-coordinated-effort-to-get-krishna-water-for-rayalaseema/article35259031.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos