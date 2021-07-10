The EU achieves the goal of distributing vaccines to 70% of adults





Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

The European Union has achieved its goal of delivering enough coronavirus vaccine to cover 70 per cent of the adult population, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday. The 27 governments of the EU member states are responsible for administering vaccines to the citizens and some are working much faster than others, but von der Leyen stressed that “the EU has kept its word”. The joint EU vaccine purchase scheme, led by von der Leyen’s European Commission, has delivered 330 million BioNTech-Pfizer shots, 100 million AstraZeneca, 50 million from Moderna and 20 million Johnson & Johnson. All but the J&J strike require two doses to achieve full efficacy, and the EU is home to some 366 million adults. “This weekend, we have distributed enough vaccines to member countries to fully vaccinate at least 70 percent of the adult population this month. By tomorrow, about 500 million doses will have been distributed in all regions of Europe,” von der Leyen said. . “COVID-19 has not been possible yet. But we are prepared to continue to supply vaccines as well against new variants. Now member states must do everything they can to ensure that vaccines move forward. Only then will we all be safe.” When the coronavirus epidemic hit Europe last year, the European Commission, which previously had little role in health policy, undertook to coordinate a joint procurement program for members. Shared approach This was initially criticized by some for being slow to get into equipment and negotiate contracts with drug suppliers, and the plan was later thwarted when some firms, apparently, based in the UK AstraZenecafell failed to deliver. But as the industry raced to boost production of newly developed vaccines, purchases began to flow, and von der Leyen will see the European Commission meet its July deadline of 70 per cent coverage as justification. “The EU is yielding results,” she said. “Our vaccination campaign has accelerated tremendously since the beginning of the year. The common approach is a success. Only together can we get out of this crisis well.” In addition to the initial scope of the deployment, the EU is contributing to the international Covax plan to supply doses to poor countries and has pre-ordered many more vaccines for next year as insurance against variant growth. But the vaccination campaign will only be a success if member states’ governments and their overburdened public health systems manage to deliver the pictures they are now taking from the EU plan. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the percentage of adults aged 18 or over fully vaccinated in the EU and the European Economic Area is still only 44.1 percent. The EU insists on the course to vaccinate 70% of adults by the end of the summer 2021 AFP citation: EU targets vaccine delivery target for 70% of adults (2021, 10 July) received on 10 July 2021 by https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-eu-goal-vaccines-adults.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-eu-goal-vaccines-adults.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

