Small protest as NI leaders attend Somme commemoration





A special memorial service for the Battle of Somme took place today at the National War Memorial Gardens in Dublin, despite ongoing restrictions. Michelle O’Neill became the First Deputy Minister of Sinn Féin who attended the event and she laid a wreath alongside Stormont First Minister Paul Givan. A small Republican protest was held nearby and the group tried to disrupt the ceremony by shouting. The Somme Commemoration Ceremony – which first began in 1996 – typically attracts about 1,000 more people traveling from Northern Ireland. The numbers were limited this year, but representatives of many branches of the British Legion and military musicians from Northern Ireland were present. Memorial books containing the names of 49,400 Irish men and women who died in World War I were unveiled at the ceremony, which was also attended by ambassadors from the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand and Australia. Protesters in Somme commemoration today Brian Crawford of the British Legion, Republic of Ireland – host of the event – said the gardens are a national memorial to the Irish in the North and South. He said they were also in remembrance of the approximately 10,000 Irish people who died in World War II. Michelle O’Neill said the ceremony is an example of sharing history and as First Deputy Minister, she wanted to demonstrate her commitment to equality, equality of appreciation and respect for all traditions. First Minister Paul Givan said that the 16th Irish Division and the 36th Ulster Division had fought together against tyranny and that we should remember the sacrifices made that allow us to enjoy freedom today. “So many brave young people, soldiers, planes, doctors, nurses and clerics were lost during the five months of the Battle of Somme, causing devastation to families and communities at home. “Today we recognize their unity of purpose and spirit of sacrifice and renew our commitment to never forget.” First Ministers and First Deputy Ministers lay wreaths at the Somme Memorial in Islandbridge @rtenews pic.twitter.com/wxRuhSMznh – Paul Deighan (@PaulDeighano) July 10, 2021 Mr Givan said he would not be able to attend tomorrow’s National Remembrance Day ceremony in Dublin, which honors all Irish people who died in the war. However, Derry DUP Chairman Graham Warke will attend. Major General Sean Clancy, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Defense Forces also attended Somme’s memorial service today. The annual event is held on the anniversary of the start of the Battle of Somme. The battle was one of the greatest and bloodiest battles of World War I. Mrs. O’Neill laid a wreath in commemoration of the 105th anniversary along with Mr. Givan. “The Battle of Somme was an extremely important event in our common history and it is right that we commemorate it in a respectful and comprehensive manner,” she said. “Thousands of people from beyond this island died in Somme and this had a profound impact on their families and society for generations.”

