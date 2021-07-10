The legacy of England’s 1966 World Cup triumph – News

Part of the worry of hosting the first international championship final in Englands for 55 years is thinking about how victory over Italy can change our lives, individually and collectively. How many of us will claim in the next few years that we have been there? Many times those who will enter Wembley, to be sure.

And beyond the improvised interpretations of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ in garage workshops, offices and Post offices, the good factor will undoubtedly play into our entire daily lives.

In the summer of 1970, caretaker Prime Minister Harold Wilson was so convinced that England would repeat their World Cup victory four years ago or at least reach the final stages in Mexico, that he called a General Election early to capture a predicted state of euphoria country.

The movement had the opposite effect. England lost to West Germany in the quarter-finals and four days later Wilson’s Labor Party was found out of power.

So what effect could England’s success at Euro 2020 have on next season’s domestic football, as it would take place less than four weeks before the start of the new Sky Bet EFL campaign?

Perhaps a clue to that answer can be found in 1966. With widespread television coverage and new security tactics first taking the game in England away from high-scoring football of the 1950s and early 1960s, participations were falling rapidly, with a lower average of 10,000 from their flowering period Fifty

The average turnout in First Division matches in the 1965/66 season was 26,903, while only eight Clubs drew in an average crowd of over 30,000. Liverpool, the reigning champions, were the only club to increase their average attendance from last season.

Most striking of all, Arsenal recorded their smallest crowd ever for a competitive match in Highbury with only 4,554 supporters showing up to see the Gunners in second-place Leeds United. That match took place on May 5, 1966, less than six weeks before the start of the World Cup.

The tournament itself was hardly a commercial success in the early stages. Tickets for the England Group Stage-Uruguay match can be purchased overnight by fans simply heading up to Wembley.

The victory over West Germany changed them all. Similar to the past two weeks, the success of the national team at home in a major tournament spawned a joyous moment that spread into daily life and lasted much longer than summer.

When the new season started, fans flocked through the turns, excited to see their team but also to see their new heroes in England on team visits.

Turnout increased by 14% overall in the 1966/67 season, bringing the average crowd for a portion of the First Division to 30,770. The average Manchester United goal increased by 38% to 53,854.

Not even the post-World Cup boom stopped here. By 1967/68, the average First Division crowd was up to 33,036.

Of course, it may not be possible to judge the effect of an England triumph in isolation in the 2021/22 Sky Bet EFL season.

This is because, due to COVID-19, it will be almost 18 months since some Clubs have played at home in front of their supporters. Fans will be desperate to come back next month.

But England as European champions would certainly not hurt, right?