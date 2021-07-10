The G-20 finance ministers again plan to ban the use of tax havens

Senior finance officials representing most of the world economy have backed a comprehensive international tax review that includes a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% to prevent large companies from using low-rate tax havens.

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 countries backed the plan at a meeting Saturday in Venice.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the proposal would end a self-destructive international tax race in which countries have lowered their rates for years to attract companies. She said it had been a race no one had won. What it has done instead is deprive us of the resources we need to invest in our people, our workforce, our infrastructure.

The next steps include further work on key details in the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and then a final decision at the G20 President and Prime Minister’s meeting on October 30-31 in Rome.

Implementation, which is expected as early as 2023, will depend on action at the national level. Countries would adopt minimum tax requirements in their laws. Other parts may require a formal treaty. The draft proposal was approved on July 1st in talks between more than 130 countries gathered by the OECD.

Italy hosted the meeting of finance ministers in Venice because it holds the rotating chair of the G-20, which accounts for more than 80% of the world economy. The event also drew about 1,000 protesters under the slogan We Are The Tide, an umbrella group of environmental and social justice activists, including opponents of large cruise ships and a crowd of tourists they bring to the lagoon town. A small group clashed with police on Saturday after breaking away from an approved demonstration area.

The United States already has a minimum tax on overseas profits, but President Joe Biden has proposed that the rate be roughly doubled to 21%, which would be more than in line with the proposed global minimum. The rate increase is part of a broader proposal to fund Biden jobs and infrastructure plan by raising the corporate internal tax rate to 28% from 21%.

Yellen said she was very optimistic that Bidens infrastructure and tax legislation would include what we need for the United States to comply with the minimum tax proposal.

Republicans in Congress have voiced opposition to the move. Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, a senior Republican on the Tax Ways and Means Committee, has broken the OECD deal, saying, “This is an economic surrender to China, Europe and the world that Congress will reject.”

The international tax proposal aims to prevent the world’s largest firms from using accounting and legal schemes to shift their profits to countries where little or no tax is mandatory and where the company can do little or no current business. Below the minimum, tax-exempt companies abroad would pay them at home. This would eliminate incentives for using or creating tax havens.

From 2000-2018, US companies reserved half of all foreign profits in seven low-tax jurisdictions: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore and Switzerland.

A second part of the tax plan is allowing countries to tax a portion of the profits of companies that make profits without a physical presence, such as through online retail or digital advertising. This share arose after France, followed by other countries, imposed a digital service tax on American tech giants like Amazon and Google. The US government considers those national taxes as unfair trade practices and is holding the threat of retaliation against the imports of those countries into the US through higher import taxes.

Under the tax deal, those countries would have to give up or abstain from national taxes in favor of a single global approach, in theory ending trade disputes with USUS technology companies would then face only one tax regime, instead of a myriad of different national digital taxes.

___

McHugh reported from Frankfurt, Germany.

Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.