Top 10 world news: Afghanistan returns to dark ages, WHO expert on ongoing pandemic and more, World News





Despite ongoing talks with Afghan government AND withdrawal of American troops, many Afghans are disappointed by new restrictions located on the local population in some of the districts that are under Taliban The Taliban reportedly distributed leaflets in some areas ordering people to follow strict regulations identical to those applied to Afghans when the Taliban ruled the nation from 1996 to 2001. Restrictions include women should be covered from head to toe and were accompanied by a man as they left their homes. In other news, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientific Officer of WHO during an interview expressed concern that coronavirus pandemic it is not slowing down. She also cited several factors that may contribute to the steady rate of infections and deaths worldwide. Click on titles to read more Return to the dark days: Taliban impose strict restrictions on women, media in northern Afghanistan The citizens of Afghanistan are shocked by the new restrictions imposed on them by the Taliban in a number of districts they have recently taken over, despite ongoing talks with the Afghan government and the march of the US military. COVID-19: WHO chief scientist lists four reasons why pandemic does not slow down WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan says the deadly Coronavirus pandemic is not slowing down. Read about the possible reasons that according to her could affect the pandemic. G20 ministers set the green light for global tax reform A landmark pact to tax multinational companies more fairly is expected to be agreed on Saturday by G20 finance ministers. An agreement by 131 countries earlier this month included the implementation of a minimum global tax rate of 15 per cent. Bangladesh factory fire: Owner charged with murder 52 people were killed by a fire that broke out at a factory in Bangladesh on Sunday. The factory owner was arrested and charged with murder. Chinese citizens evacuated from Afghanistan as US troops withdraw 210 Chinese nationals have been evacuated from Afghanistan due to security concerns amid the withdrawal of US troops. The EU achieves the goal of distributing vaccines to 70% of adults According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union has achieved its goal of distributing enough coronavirus vaccines to cover 70 percent of the adult population. Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin about ransomware attack from Russia Russia should take action against piracy groups behind ransomware attacks, according to US President Joe Biden. USA: The Charlottsville statue at the center of the 2017 deadly protests has been removed Charlottsville, Virginia in the US has removed a statue of U.S. Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which was at the center of a deadly white supremacist rally in August 2017. Pakistan Islamic Body says husband can easily beat woman bans Domestic Violence Law Several flaws have been uncovered and reactions have been split over a bill in Pakistan which aims to protect women, children, the elderly and other vulnerable populations from domestic abuse. Heavy rains hit southern Japan, with over 120,000 ordered to evacuate On Saturday, Japan evacuated more than 120,000 residents from several southern prefectures due to heavy rain, NHK reported. A few days earlier, deadly landslides had struck Atam, a coastal city southwest of Tokyo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-afghanistans-return-to-dark-ages-who-expert-on-the-continuing-pandemic-and-more-397241

