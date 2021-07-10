What can cause colic and constipation?





Abdominal pain is a common symptom of constipation, which is why they often occur together. There are many reasons why people experience colic and constipation, ranging from a few lifestyle factors to serious medical conditions. Constipation is a generalized condition that can affect people of any age. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), about 16 in 100 adults in the United States experience symptoms of constipation. In this article, we list the symptoms of constipation and abdominal pain and explore some possible causes. Symptoms of constipation Constipation is defined as having less than three bowel movements per week. Other symptoms of constipation include: Stomach ache

Difficulty or pain when passing stools

Strong, dry or bumpy stools

The feeling that the bowel is not empty after you have a bowel movement Symptoms of abdominal pain Abdominal pain can vary in type, severity, and duration. When accompanied by constipation, abdominal pain can cause the following: Dull pain in the stomach

Cramping pains

Excess bloating or gas

Loss of appetite Possible causes There are many causes of abdominal pain and constipation. We discuss some of the following: Dietary choices Eating a low-fiber diet increases the risk of constipation and abdominal pain. Dietary fiber is essential for healthy bowel movements because it helps collect and soften stools, allowing it to pass more easily through the intestines. A meta-analysis found that dietary fiber intake increases the frequency of bowel movements in people with constipation. People should aim to eat between 25 and 31 grams (g) of fiber every day. However, people who want to add more fiber to their diet should do so gradually. Making sudden or extreme changes in eating habits can also cause changes in bowel movements. Hydration is also essential to relieve constipation, as water soothes stool and helps it move through the intestines. Stress and anxiety There is a connection between the nervous system and the digestive system, which scientists refer to as the intestinal-brain axis. Studies suggest that stress and anxiety can affect bacteria in the gut, leading to intestinal problems. Depression and other mood disorders, as well as lifestyle factors that contribute to stress, can also cause abdominal pain and constipation in some people. Medications and supplements Some medications and dietary supplements can make you worse or cause constipation. The following types of medications can contribute to constipation: Antacids containing aluminum and calcium

anticholinergic

Antispasmodics

Anticonvulsants

Calcium channel blockers

Diuretics

Narcotic pain relievers

Some antidepressants

Mineral supplements that can cause constipation include iron and calcium. Lack of physical activity A sedentary lifestyle can lead to colic and constipation. Regular physical activity reduces the amount of time it takes for food to move through the gut. Exercise also increases heart rate and muscle contraction throughout the body, including the intestines. When the intestinal muscles contract, they help delay defecation. A study in adolescents in Hong Kong suggests that there is a dose-response relationship between physical activity and constipation, with symptoms improving as the person exercises more. Weakened pelvic floor muscles The pelvic muscles support the intestine as well as the bladder and uterus. Weakened pelvic floor muscles can make it difficult for a person to have a bowel movement. They may also experience urinary problems. Factors that can weaken pelvic floor muscles include: Aging

Birth and pregnancy

Overweight

Strain due to long-term constipation

