In Venice, a G20 agreement to tax multinationals at least 15%
The G20 big money makers “approved” on Saturday the “historic agreement for a more sustainable and fair international tax architecture”, which sets a global tax of “at least 15%” on the multinationals’ profits, they announced in a Press Release.
Finance ministers also called on volatile countries, the declaration has so far been signed by 131 of the 139 members of the OECD working group that brings together advanced and developing countries. “We invite all members of this so-called ‘comprehensive framework’ OCDE-G20 group who ‘have not yet joined the international agreement to do so,'” the ministers said.
The big financiers also called on the group to “deal quickly with the remaining issues” and present a “detailed plan for implementing the two pillars” of the agreement by the next G20 summit in October.
A two-pillar deal
Pillar 1 of the agreement consists of reallocating part of the income tax paid by multinationals to so-called market countries, ie those where they carry out their activities. Therefore, the tax will not be paid only where their headquarters are located. According to the look, companies that reach more than 20 billion euros in turnover worldwide and whose profit exceeds 10%.
Its objective: to prevent multinational companies, and in particular Gafa (short for Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple), which have benefited greatly from the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, from paying degrading taxes on their income.
Pillar 2 corresponds to the introduction of a minimum effective tax rate of at least 15% on multinational profits. A state will be able to tax the foreign profits of one of its national companies that would be taxed abroad at a rate lower than this minimum rate, in order to offset the difference.
