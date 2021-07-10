International
A gay man feared he would die in a violent homophobic attack which left him covered in blood
A gay man remained bloodied after an attack “despised” by a group of homophobic men who gave him a black eye and a cleft lip.
Aodhn Benson, 24, of Belfast, was attacked outside Tesco on Bold Street in Liverpool by a group of men chanting homophobic insults, according to Liverpool Echo.
Police were called around 12.25pm on Saturday morning and took him to hospital.
Mr Benson said: “Honestly, I’m very proud of my sexuality and so proud to be gay.
“But honestly, if that ‘s what it means then, no, then I’m just not going to be gay if you leave me alone.
“Because I’m only 24, so what if it happens when I’m 34, 44, 54. How many more times will it happen to me? Why are people so horrible? It’s just just sick.”
Mr Benson, who studied for a teaching qualification in Spanish and French at Liverpool Hope University, said the men approached him during the early hours of Saturday, with one of them excluding being called “love”.
Mr. Benson said, “He went, ‘Love, why do you say’ love ‘? “Only f ***** s means love.”
“And I was like, ‘Well I’m af *****.’ And he went, ‘You’re a what? “I was like, ‘I’m af *****’, because I’m not ashamed to say it.”
Mr Benson said he then told the man to ‘f *** off’.
He continued, “He went, ‘Don’t talk to me like that, you f ***** c ***, you gay f ***** c ***.’ And then he punched me. Now, I need to fully put his hands up, I hit him back.
“As if I wouldn’t stand up and let him hit me. But two of his friends came and I was like, ‘Well I can’t hit all three.'”
Struggling to hold back the tears, Mr Benson said: “It was really scary, simply because, when all three of them hit me, I was like ‘Oh god, what if I died?’ “
Mr. Benson also thought about the last two attacks on gay people
He said: “I know it sounds so dramatic, and I hate being like that, I do not know, dramatizing it, but also the boy who died on the way to Hanover. I was like, ‘What if I died in true? “
The attack comes after Duncan Browne, a 23-year-old from Kirkby, who was killed in an attack on Hanover Street in the early hours of Sunday, July 4th.
Mr. Benson’s friends intervened and he was able to run across the road. They took pictures of the men and called the police, who used Mr. Benson in the hospital.
He said he left the hospital around 11am on Saturday with a severed lip, black eyes, swollen nose and a cut above his eye.
Police say investigations by CCTV and witnesses are ongoing to identify the suspects.
The attack is the latest in a series of violent attacks on Liverpool City Center, many of which are suspected to be motivated by homophobia and transphobia. Hate crime reports rose 25% in Merseyside last year.
The attacks have sent fear and anger through Liverpool’s LGBT + community and sparked condemnation by politicians and a protest in downtown Liverpool on 22 June. A number of arrests have been made in connection with the recent attacks.
In the statement, Detective Inspector Sean Kelly-Martland said: it is extremely disturbing that someone has been subjected to abuse and homophobic attack in our city center.
“To be attacked in such a way is disgusting and determined to find those responsible and remove them from our paths.
“Because of the disgusting verbal abuse, the victims were subjugated, they were treating this as a hate crime.
“Merseyside Police stand against hate crime in all its forms and will not tolerate people being targeted in this way because of their sexual orientation or their gender identity.”
He demanded that anyone in the area on Saturday morning provide information.
Anyone with information is required to contact police on Twitter @MerPolCC or the Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Center with reference 21000479926.
People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, at 0800 555 111 or through them online form.
