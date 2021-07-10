Crane hits building in downtown Toronto, causing damage but no damage, police say

A crane has crashed into a condo building in downtown Toronto, causing significant damage but no damage, police say.

Police said the crane was placed on top of a condo on 8 Esplanade, near Yonge Road, and part of the crane called the counterweight fell six feet above the roof on Saturday shortly after 2 p.m.

The building is also attached to the back of the Meridian Hall Performing Arts Center.

“Our crews mounted on the roof of the building. We found a small service crane,” Squadron Chief Kevin Shaw, of the Toronto Fire Service, told reporters.

“The crane collapsed, causing some structural damage to the roof, but no danger to any of the floors below. It did not enter any of the apartment units,” he added.

“There were no injuries. The people responsible for the crane are getting equipment and staff to secure the crane so they can dismantle it.”

Police said no dwelling was damaged by the crane collapse because the top floors of the condo are used for maintenance.

A service crane flooded the roof of the building at 8 Esplanade, the Toronto Fire said. There were no injuries, and the damage is contained on the roof. (Mark Bochsler / CBC)

Nearby buildings are temporarily evacuated

Emergency crews evacuated nearby buildings to what they call the “danger zone” and are assessing the damage and structural integrity of the building.

“There are 20,000 pounds of counterweight in the crane that moved and when it moved it caused the crane to overturn,” Shaw said.

Toronto Fire Services is advising residents to stay out of the area and police to close surrounding roads, but they reopened just hours after the incident.

The building suffered some structural damage.

“There’s a lot of damage, but nothing poses a threat to anyone in the building,” Shaw said.

Police said the damage from the crane counterweight is contained in the condo tower on 8 Esplanade. The Meridian Hall was not damaged, police said. The service crane is about 15 to 18 feet long, Shaw said.