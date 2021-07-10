Lagos panel #EndSARS accepts autopsy reports of ’99 killed during protests’





Autopsy reports of 99 people reported killed in Lagos during last year’s #EndSARS protests were accepted Saturday in evidence by the state judicial panel of the investigation. The panel chaired by Doris Okuwobi also received compact discs of all 99 bodies deposited in state morgues between October 20 and 27, 2020. Chief Pathologist of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), John Obafunwa, who testified before the panel presented the reports following an order on 5 June on the post-mortem results of all 99 corpses to be made available. The documents were in two bags. During questioning, Olumide Olumide-Fusika, legal adviser to some of the protesters, noted that Mr Obafunwa discovered that the bodies were found from different parts of Lagos at the time. I want to prove to this panel that the claim that only three dead bodies were brought from Lekki is not true, said Mr. Olumide-Fusika. Autopsy reports During his testimony in June, Mr. Obafunwa, a professor of Medicine, and Head of the Department of Morbid Anatomy at the University of Lagos College of Medicine, said that at least 99 people were killed during the #EndSARS protests. He added that three people were killed in Lekki when soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters in the payment square on October 20, 2020. The remaining bodies were taken from other parts of the state including Surulere, Ikorodu, Ajah, Fagba, among others, Mr Obafunwa said. Mrs. Okuwobi adjourned the case until July 13. There has been a controversy over the figures of the shooting victims at the Lekki gate since the incident took place last year. Lekki shooting Around 18:45 on October 20, men in military uniform arrived at the Lekki Tax Gate in Lagos with three Toyota Hilux vans and almost immediately started firing at a crowd of peaceful protesters gathered there waving the Nigerian green and white flag and reciting the national anthem. Protesters, mostly young people, were protesting police brutality and demanding governance reforms. The army, which initially denied firing on protesters, later admitted that its men carried live ammunition that night, but only to fight the armed hoods that had hijacked the protests. READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Pathologist tenders autopsy reports of 99 people killed during protests Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of Division 81, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, told the Lagos Judicial Panel about the Lekki Tollgate incident then that the army went to the tax gate with empty and live ammunition. The official also failed to say that his men fired at Nigerians along the way to clear the Lekki, Eti-Osa corridor. Following the incident and the protest it generated, the federal government disbanded the infamous SARS unit known for human rights abuses and urged states to set up investigative panels on cases of human rights abuses by the police. Most panels are completing their work which are expected to be submitted to the federal government. Support PREMIUM TIMES journalism of integrity and reliability Good journalism costs a lot of money. However, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, a responsible democracy and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we urge you to consider a modest support for this noble endeavor. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to support an important journalist and ensuring that it remains free and accessible to all. Treat Text AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401 …

